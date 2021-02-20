You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

One year later: Communities draw lessons from 2020 flood

PENDLETON — Helicopters buzzed overhead as Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett helped the sandbagging effort at Riverview Mobile Home Estates on Feb. 6, 2020.

Corbett later realized that the helicopters, which were en route to rescue efforts further up the Umatilla River, were an indication that the situation was about to be much worse than the river runoff city staff were preparing for.

ACAM0405.jpg
A Chinook helicopter departs Thorn Hollow after it was unable to perform a rescue for a group of people stranded in a home amidst rising floodwaters from the Umatilla River on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Overall, Corbett said he was pleased by the way the city responded to the floods. But a year after Pendleton’s Riverside neighborhood was briefly subsumed into the swelling waters of the Umatilla, Corbett said his staff continue to meet on how the city can improve its flood prevention procedures.

Corbett
Pendleton city manager Rob Corbett, right, speaks to flood victims about money from an aid package granted to the region during a heated community recovery meeting on March 10, 2020.

One of the key talking points is the city’s changing climate. Corbett said people could call it what they want, but the region’s weather patterns are changing. 2020 marked the second year in a row that Pendleton had weathered a significant flood, following the McKay Creek floods of 2019. Two years later, Corbett said the city was still working on mitigation efforts for McKay.

“We are planning for the worst — there are new weather patterns that we are now dealing with — and hoping for the best,” he said.

Corbett said these events used to be considered anomalous, but Umatilla’s water level was 30% higher than any levels in the city’s recorded history. Should they get too much higher, Corbett said the water risked flowing over the Pendleton River Parkway, threatening the thousands of people who live in the flats.

City officials may not have been able to prevent the flood, but they would have been able to react to it earlier if they had checked water gauges upstream from Pendleton. Corbett said the city is now tracking a wider variety of sources to anticipate any future flooding.

The city is also encouraging more residents to sign up for AlertSense, the city’s electronic notification service that sends out texts and emails during emergencies.

The flood not only destroyed homes and displaced dozens of Pendletonians, it also breached one levee and seeped through another, eroded roads and exposed sewer lines.

Simons
City of Pendleton Engineer Tim Simons, left, indicates, on a map, the site of a levee breach to Gov. Kate Brown during a tour of the levee Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Public Works Director Bob Patterson said most of infrastructure damage has been repaired, but it will likely take years to finish updating their mitigation efforts.

One of those long processes is updating the floodplain map. Corbett said both floods revealed areas that were outside the floodplain that ended up underwater.

Watching the snow as it fell on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 11, Corbett said he now looks at precipitation with a sense of wariness.

“I can’t think of a rainstorm or snowstorm again and not be nervous,” he said.

West Umatilla County rebuilds more carefully

While flooding was less severe on the west side of Umatilla County, it highlighted needs that some communities are trying to fix.

In Echo, the city and property owners abutting the Umatilla River have been working to identify opportunities for physical mitigation, such as berms, in an effort to redirect high water away from homes and farms that got hit in February 2020. They have formed the Mid Umatilla River Coalition to work together in lobbying state and federal agencies for permission to complete projects, and are searching for funding opportunities.

Umatilla Athletic Complex
The Umatilla River runs adjacent to the Umatilla School District athletic complex on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The school district was forced to rebuild the berm separating the river and fields after high water flooded the fields last year.

Umatilla School District Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the damage to the school district’s athletic complex behind the high school and berms along the Umatilla River there are “almost completely restored.”

The school district was allowed to rebuild the berm built along the river to keep the fields from flooding, and Sipe said they built it not just bigger, but smarter — designed not only to keep the water out during most flooding, but to allow the water a way to drain out of the fields if the river breaches the berm again. Sipe said that should prevent a repeat of the 4-foot deep lake that lingered for days after the river receded.

“That said, I’m fairly certain people thought they did it right last time,” she said. “I doubt they thought they did a halfway job.”

Riverfront
The playground at Riverfront Park in Hermiston sits in disarray on Feb. 27, 2020, following flooding from the Umatilla River less than a month before.
Riverfront
Pavement in the parking lot at Riverfront Park in Hermiston sits in disarray on Feb. 27, 2020 after floodwaters severely damaged the park.

In Hermiston, last year’s flood spurred the city to move infrastructure at Riverfront Park out of harm’s way. When the park was built in 2005, planners put the playground, restrooms, welcome kiosks and parking lot at the north end of the long park — directly in the path the river takes when it overflows its banks at the location.

The city plans to move the playground and parking lot to the south end of the park this summer, and the restroom at a later date. Parks and Recreation Director Larry Fetter said the new location may see some standing water during future flooding, but shouldn’t be in the path of the rushing water that causes the most damage.

One disaster provides training for the next

Umatilla County Emergency Manager Tom Roberts said past floods taught the county lessons that could be used in 2020, and the 2020 flood helped identify more gaps to be filled before the next crisis.

Riverside
Barricades mark the closure of the Riverside neighborhood as floodwaters from the Umatilla River continued to inundate the area on Feb. 27, 2020.

“At the end of planning exercises, we take a close look at where there is room for improvement,” he said. “We do the same thing after a disaster.”

Sand Bagging
Robin Hauck, a property manager at Riverview Mobile Home Estates, shovels gravel into bags as Cheryl Baker holds open the bags at the property in eastern Pendleton on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

An example of a “gap” the flood identified was the need to pre-stage emergency supplies at more locations around the county. Roberts said while the emergency management department had plenty of sandbags and shovels, for example, they were stored in one location that took time to mobilize to everywhere they were needed. He said he is working with some communities to create staging areas to store supplies closer to where future flooding may occur.

One unknown when planning for disasters is how much nonprofits and individual volunteers will step up to help, Roberts said, and the 2020 flood drew an “unreal” level of community support that will help the county have more confidence about a response for future events. He also said the support Umatilla County received from the emergency management community was unprecedented.

“We had 13 different emergency managers rolling through our center the first few weeks after the flood, lending their expertise. ... That model really helped set the stage for other disasters (in 2020),” he said.

While government agencies are working on an updated hazard mitigation plan, Roberts said improvements won’t all happen overnight, especially as the pandemic continues to complicate efforts. He urged everyone to be “two weeks ready” with food, water and other supplies in case of future disasters.

“If people can use these lessons to better prepare themselves, that’s one less item we have to worry about, one less person we have to worry about,” he said.

Flood control is a fight between humans and nature

Mission Flooding
Floodwaters inundate properties along the Umatilla River in Mission on Feb. 6, 2020.

Kate Ely, a Umatilla Basin hydrologist for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said one thing that has been notable in her research is the number of people living in a floodplain who would like to move elsewhere.

Within the last 25 years, she said, the Umatilla River has experienced “several extraordinarily high peak flows” that, given historical tracking of the river, should have each been expected to occur once every 25 to 500 years.

Those living in a floodplain have the highest risk from these increasingly common occurrences, as the floodplain is an integral part of a river system. Humans try to build levees to prevent water from spreading across its natural flood plain, she said, but the cost of maintaining those levees is often more than the homes they are trying to protect.

“I worry that more levees will be built to fight a losing battle against a river doing its work naturally to drain the watershed,” she said. “Time and time again people try to control a river with engineering methods knowing the river will eventually win and society will pay the cost.”

Marilyn Lohman, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, also said now is a good time for people to assess where they live and the risks to their property as high water events become more frequent. She said counties and cities should also be looking at what adjustments they might need to make to their hazard mitigation plans.

Riverside
Floodwater inundates the Riverview Mobile Home Estates in the Riverside neighborhood in Pendleton on the evening of Feb. 7, 2020.

“There’s a lot of people looking at a lot of these issues around the area, and maybe their expertise can be drawn into help counties and cities, and better prepare their infrastructure,” she said.

Reporter

Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla County.

