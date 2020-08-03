UKIAH — With the Matlock Fire 95% contained, firefighting operations are winding down and the Northeast Oregon Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team is preparing to hand the fire back to the Umatilla National Forest.
The fire, which is burning in timber on the Umatilla National Forest, is located approximately 13.5 miles northwest of Ukiah.
Incident Commander Shane Severs and the North Fork John Day Ranger District will take charge of remaining resources Tuesday, Aug. 4, to complete containment and restore the landscape.
Firefighters focused Aug. 3 on thorough mop-up and patrol of remaining hot spots. Other crews and equipment worked to rehabilitate and repair control lines that are no longer needed to contain the fire.
As part of the wildland firefighting community’s commitment to prevent the spread of coronavirus, crews are cleaning all fire equipment being returned to the La Grande Fire Cache. The use of a nontoxic and environmentally friendly disinfectant to sanitize hoses, nozzles, camp equipment and other gear will protect public and firefighter health and safety.
Firefighting resources assigned include one Interagency Hotshot Crew, one Type 2IA handcrew, seven Type 6 engines, three water tenders, one log loader, and one processor.
The Matlock Fire was first reported July 28. Fire managers located the wildfire with assistance from an Oregon Department of Forestry detection camera on Black Mountain. The fire was caused by lightning in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.