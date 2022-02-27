PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is excited about the prospects of its business community.
In the city’s February newsletter, Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said although more than 1,000 restaurants closed around the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pendleton lost none. He credited the work the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and Charles Denight, the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, did to inform businesses about financial assistance to get through financial struggles.
“Many towns were not so forward-thinking and they are now paying the price,” he wrote. “The belief has always been that the American downtowns that stayed vibrant and busy would undoubtedly be the fastest to recover, and even grow.”
Pendleton on Feb. 15 received more good news.
At a meeting, the development commission received a report that showed 87% of South Main Street storefronts were occupied, a two-point increase from the year before. When the study was expanded to include every storefront between Southeast and Southwest Sixth streets, the 84% occupancy rate was down compared to 2021 but still close to the historical average.
As COVID-19 cases rapidly fall across Umatilla County and with the state set to lift its indoor mask mandate on March 19, the city staff celebrated the hardiness of its downtown district.
“I read the Portland Business Journal every week,” Chrisman said. “For the last two years, all I've been reading about is gloom and doom as business after business has closed. I'm not talking about Intel. I'm talking about little retail shops and restaurants. Lots of them failed because of COVID and we just haven't seen that.”
Moe Pho Noodles & Cafe co-owner Whitney Minthorn said the city and chamber were helpful in checking in on the restaurant and introducing ideas that would help them stay viable during the pandemic. Minthorn said Moe Pho adapted by creating an online ordering system that now accounts for the majority of the business at its 370 S. Main St. location.
Moe Pho actually expanded during the pandemic when it opened in the new food court at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino. While it could only open a few days a week in its early months, Minthorn said it now operates seven days per week. In the future, Minthorn said he would like to expand his business’ boba tea operations.
But not every business owner shares the city’s sunny outlook.
Michael Swanson has run Michael’s Fine Jewelry at 234 S. Main St. for 20 years. In March, Swanson plans to close Michael’s for good.
Swanson said he’s shuttering the business because he wants to retire rather than for economic reasons. But as he prepares to leave Main Street, he’s not as optimistic about its status as some of his boosters.
He admitted most Main Street storefronts are full, but not all are as active as they were in the past. While the downtown area was once a shopping hub, Swanson said it’s never fully recovered from losing former anchor businesses, including J.C. Penney Co. and Maurices.
Denight said the city is aware of some of the downtown area’s retail shortcomings, but it was a part of a larger trend for main streets across the country as they transition away from commerce to being dining and entertainment districts. He added that the urban renewal district is exploring adding more retail that could appeal to people already in the area for dining.
“I think this changes constantly,” he said. “It moves more or less in one direction. It's not going to be the way it used to be. It's going to be good. It's going to be a strong downtown. That's the main thing.”
