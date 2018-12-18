The little storefront in the strip mall near Walmart is nondescript and undramatic. Behind covered windows, however, some major plans are coming together.
At 110 S.W. 20th, the Pendleton Treatment Center will soon treat people addicted to painkillers or heroin. Clients will arrive as early as 5:30 a.m. to get their doses of methadone or Suboxone and then get on with their days.
Program Manager Amber Latham said it’s taken several months to clear regulatory hurdles. The state, the feds and the Drug Enforcement Administration have all signed off. Now the center is finalizing a contract with the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization. When that’s done, hiring of nurses, counselors and other employees will commence. The center will likely open in late January or early February.
Latham said she can’t wait to get started. On a recent walk-through of the facility, she conveyed pride in her soft Tennessee accent, pointing out counseling areas, exam rooms, a nurse’s station, lab and five small dosing rooms. Latham flipped a switch and a soft whooshing sound flowed from hallway speakers.
“The white noise adds extra muffling,” she said. “Private details are divulged during counseling sessions.”
The place seems geared to calm the most tortured of souls, from Latham’s relaxed demeanor to the soothing taupe-colored walls. Someone struggling with addiction needs every ounce of that calm when they walk in the door for the first time, she said.
“Mostly on day one, they feel like crap,” she said. “Usually they are in withdrawal.”
Director of Nursing Geneva Clark nodded.
“We see sweating, diarrhea, vomiting, shakiness,” Clark said. “It’s like flu times 10.”
They know this from experience at other clinics in Bend, Grants Pass and Springfield that are also part of the ORTC company.
Latham and Clark said new clients spend several hours at the clinic on their first day. Each receives an identification card with photo, name and number. They meet with a counselor. A doctor administers a physical exam that includes a urine screen. Females get pregnancy tests.
If the client is approved, the doctor prescribes either methadone or Suboxone. Dosing usually starts that day.
Clients return daily for their dose. They check in, take a seat and wait for their number to be called, along with the number of the dosing booth, a closet-sized room with a dispensing window through which a nurse will hand them their dose. The methadone dissolves in a paper cup of water. After swallowing, clients follow it with a Tang chaser to quell the bitterness. Other clients dissolve Suboxone pills under their tongues and the nurse’s watchful eye.
Clark said addicts come from every part of the demographic spectrum.
“When people hear the word addict, they think of the homeless man under the bridge,” she said. “But they can be doctors and lawyers. They can be housewives. Addiction is not prejudiced — it will take a hold of anyone at any time. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you do.”
Clark said this type of nursing is her niche. She has no personal addiction experience though she says, “Everyone knows somebody, who knows somebody.”
Latham’s passion for addiction treatment stems from watching her teenage brother struggle with addiction. A program similar to this one helped him break free. Latham, a certified alcohol and drug counselor, has a master’s degree in behavioral studies.
Counseling will augment the medication regimen at PTC.
“Counseling is probably 80 percent if not 90 percent or more of recovery,” Clark said.
“You can come to us and say, ‘I’m addicted to heroin, I’m about to lose my husband, my husband is using, my kids are using, I’m about to lose my house and my car, my job.’ We can get you off the heroin with the medication, but now you’re still in the house with the husband who uses, you’re still losing your house and your job and your car. Counseling has to help you deal with those things.”
“Day one, the most common phrase you hear is ‘I just want to be normal,’” Latham said. “We teach them that normal has ups and downs. Normal gets sad. Normal gets mad. Normal gets happy. How do you deal with those emotions in a healthy way?”
Clients, if they don’t have private insurance, usually are on the Oregon Health Plan. If they aren’t, but they qualify for OHP, they will receive help in enrolling.
The clinic will ease into existence, starting with Latham, two counselors (each can handle 40 or 50 clients), two nurses, lab tech and a receptionist. A contracted physician will work a couple of days each week.
“We will grow with the census,” said Clark.
The program has drawn interest.
“Word’s gotten around by word of mouth,” Latham said. “We’ve had more walk-ins than we’ve had phone calls.” PTC’s phone number is 541-429-8261.
She and Clark say they can’t wait to get the process of healing started for these people.
“We take photos on the day of admission,” Clark said. “One year later, you wouldn’t even recognize them. It’s amazing to see the transition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.