Oregon voters in November 2022 could vote in Measure 114, a gun control proposal that would make obtaining a gun more difficult and outlaw magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

PENDLETON — A measure requiring a permit, reporting of application data and safety training to buy a firearm in Oregon is set to appear on the November ballot. And gun rights proponents are taking stances against it.

Measure 114 also would outlaw magazines holding more than 10 cartridges.

