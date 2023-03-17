HERMISTON — Since opting out of the InterMountain Education Service District in 2015, the Hermiston School District has been able to fulfill the ESD’s support services for nearly $1 million less per year, according to Hermiston School District Superintendent Trisha Mooney.

Despite the savings on support services, the Hermiston School District has continued to lag behind Oregon state average four year cohort graduation rates every school year save two since opting out of the IMESD, improving on but continuing a trend of below-average graduation rates that predated the decision to opt-out.

