HERMISTON — Since opting out of the InterMountain Education Service District in 2015, the Hermiston School District has been able to fulfill the ESD’s support services for nearly $1 million less per year, according to Hermiston School District Superintendent Trisha Mooney.
Despite the savings on support services, the Hermiston School District has continued to lag behind Oregon state average four year cohort graduation rates every school year save two since opting out of the IMESD, improving on but continuing a trend of below-average graduation rates that predated the decision to opt-out.
“Hermiston SD had a different superintendent in 2015 when we opted out,” Mooney said, “Hermiston realized if they opted out of the IMESD, there are more services we could provide for our local district. It isn’t a matter of doing it cheaper or more efficiently, it’s a matter of doing what’s right for the kids.”
The annual four-year cohort graduation rate relies on Oregon Department of Education data that measures the percentage of students who graduate high school on-time, including regular and modified high school diplomas.
In 2015, the year of the opt-out, Hermiston SD graduated 64% of it's four-year cohort, a full 10% behind the Oregon state average of 74% that year. That trend continued for several years as in 2016 Hermiston SD was 9% behind the state average of 75%. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, Hermiston SD was behind Oregon state average four-year cohort graduation rates by 11%, 5%, and 6% respectively.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 broke the trend, outperforming state average four-year cohort graduation rates by 1% and 7% respectively. As of the graduation of the class of 2022, Hermiston SD's graduation rate is once again below the Oregon average, at 80% against a state average of 81%.
Mooney minimized the effect opting out has had on graduation rates, despite both opt-out school districts in IMESD’s service area, Hermiston and Baker, having graduation rates lower than the state average and lower than school districts paying the education service district for services.
“Every class of student has its own character, some years we look back and think, wow that class was really athletic, or that class was really academic!” Mooney said. “More often than not, graduation rates are more influenced by the human component of the students than anything else.”
With the exception of Elgin School District, no member district of the IMESD’s 18 districts has fallen behind Oregon state average graduation rates more than twice since 2015. Hermiston School District in comparison has only met or surpassed the state average twice since 2015.
“ESDs are set up to provide support to smaller school districts that can’t financially support themselves on their own,” Mooney said. “If you’re a district the size of Helix, you might not have the kids to warrant a full-time speech-language pathologist in your district. That’s where ESDs are helpful. We’re different in Hermiston because of our size.”
Due to Hermiston’s rapidly increasing size, Mooney said, some programs it offers and desires to offer become simply too expensive to justify taking funds from smaller districts for, and this led to the district opting out of IMESD in 2015.
Not just for the small districts
Superintendent of the InterMountain School District Mark Mulvihill estimated that IMESD could be considered a “midsized ESD” of the 19 ESDs in Oregon, with roughly a $65 million budget when it’s all added up. But he said there is an unwanted and unwarranted perception that ESDs are constructed to serve only small rural school districts. That persistent perception, he said, has had lasting consequences.
“ESDs are an arm of the Oregon Department of Education, we use funds procured through the Oregon State School Fund to provide services across 22 school districts,” Mulvihill said. “We’re an insurance policy for our districts, retaining specialty services to provide as needed. The perception that we’re built to support small districts is just wrong, we’re built to support every student.”
While Mulvihill said he is proud of the IMESD’s contribution to driving graduation rates in its member districts, he warned that a laser focus on graduation rates over time isn’t the best way to measure success.
“What you can examine are the systems in place,” Mulvihill said. “That’s our specialty, we build systems, that’s what we do really well as an institution. That said, the team approach is crucial to providing school districts with stability through which they can best teach their students, which leads to increased graduation rates.”
The nature of the IMESD’s broad service-driven mandate means some districts feel they don’t want to be beholden to other districts' specialty needs, Mulvihill said, as was the case when the Hermiston School District voted to opt out of the IMESD in 2015.
IMESD cuts checks each year
IMESD still receives $13.5 million from the state education department's school fund annually to provide its services but has to cut a check each year as well to the Hermiston and Baker school districts for 22% and 17% of the total general fund budget. Once the check is cut, Mulvihill explained, Hermiston and Baker school districts are on their own to provide the core nonbusiness services of the ESD for themselves.
As for the students in Baker and Hermiston, Mulvihill still views them as a part of his mandate, and although he may not provide core services through the general fund to those districts, InterMountain ESD provides contract and business services there daily.
As a result, Mulvihill and Mooney continue to work together frequently. They agreed their interests were primarily in what would be best for their students and that their relationship is built on a strong history of cooperation and collaboration.
“The truth is, we’d love to have Hermiston and Baker back,” Mulvihill said. “We’d welcome them with open arms, but we don’t want a fight, and there are trust barriers. The IMESD does what’s in the group's best interest, it’s the ultimate in democracy. I’m not going to go walk around with a sandwich board causing trouble. My whole career has been about serving kids ethically and building systems slowly, that’s the only way to make a change in education. In Hermiston, we’re still working.”
