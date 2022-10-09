PENDLETON — The Oregon Army National Guard is sending helicopter units to the southwestern states to support the U.S. Border Patrol.
Oregon Guard public affairs officer Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar said UH-72A Lakotas and crews will be operating with the North Dakota Guard to form a battalion on the border. The aviation unit's role is to support the full range of Border Patrol missions with air assets. He said four of the approximately 30 Oregon personnel reside in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
That includes Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dave Long of Pendleton, who said in July he was slated to fly Lakotas on the southwest border.
“The mission will not be easy,” he said. “We will fly each night. Our mission is to stop fentanyl, meth and other illicit drugs from crossing the border, and additionally, to stop human trafficking and provide humanitarian aid to those in need. But my priority will be to use all of my skills and experience to bring everyone home on this deployment.”
Oregon recorded 237 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the first half of 2021, compared to 230 in all of 2020 and 75 in 2019, Dr. Sean Hurst, state medical examiner, said in May. His office didn’t have the total numbers for 2021.
The U.S. District Attorney’s for Oregon on Wednesday, Sept. 7 reported a Gresham man is facing federal charges for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Portland teenager.
Long, 52, is eligible to retire but said he volunteered for the deployment. He is a Federal Aviation Administration inspector, one of the few helicopter specialists. He's a veteran of two deployments to Afghanistan with the Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook unit based at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
Supporting border missions
"Since the Oregon militia was formed, we have supported border missions," Bomar said. "Aviation has been used as well, such as in Operation Jump Start in 2006. This one doesn't have a name. We're not planning on a press release. It's a domestic operation, unlike deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan."
The Guard held a ceremony honoring deploying personnel Oct. 7 at which families were welcomed, Bomar said.
The Oregon Army National Guard's Salem-based Detachment 1, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 112 Aviation Regiment received four new UH-72A Lakota helicopters in 2012, the Defense Visual Information Service reported.
The Lakota was the Army's newest light utility helicopter, replacing the OH-58 Kiowa. The Lakota is used in support of homeland security, search and rescue, emergency response and counter-drug enforcement missions.
"Requests for National Guard support come from federal agencies," Bomar said. "In theory, all kinds of missions could be supported. You'd have to ask the Border Patrol how they intend to use our helicopters."
Bomar said some deployment details must remain confidential for operational security and familial safety,
“It’s a normal federal 400-day deployment, with leave," Bomar said.
Unlike overseas downrange deployments, family and friends can visit soldiers on the border.
Higher headquarters
The Lakota detachment is to serve under Joint Task Force North, a multi-service, counter-drug and anti-terrorist operation by the U.S. Department of Defense. JTFN’s headquarters are at Biggs Army Airfield, Fort Bliss, Texas.
"Aviators from seven states and the U.S. Virgin Islands are providing rotary wing aviation support to Customs and Border Protection for fiscal year 2023," JTFN Public Affairs Director Eduardo Natividad said.
The U.S. Border Patrol is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection. It is responsible for securing U.S. borders. Its mission is to "protect the American people, safeguard our borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity," according to its website.
With 19,648 agents in 2019, the Border Patrol is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the U.S. The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed in March gave Customs and Border Protection $14.8 billion, a $428 million decrease from fiscal year 2021.
Other Border Patrol missions include apprehending drug smugglers and human traffickers.
