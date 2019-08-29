SALEM — An Oregon partnership focused on growing the state’s economy is gathering input from the state’s business leaders.
Oregon Business Plan is surveying business executives and leaders in Oregon about the assets and barriers they encounter while doing business here. The public-private partnership, started in 2002, focuses on proposing new policies and investments geared toward adding jobs to the economy, raising per capita income and reducing poverty.
Kimberly Nevil, executive director of the Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce, said she hoped area business owners will take the opportunity to make their voices heard.
“They’re really encouraging the east side of the state to share our challenges,” she said.
Nevil said the more Eastern Oregon businesses come to the table for discussions about Oregon’s economy, the better the proposed solutions will fit the region.
According to an email sent to chamber members about the survey, data collected confidentially through the online survey will help Oregon Business Plan to “educate policy makers about the impediments to growth businesses are facing and, relatedly, to hone the Business Plan’s economic development strategy and agenda moving forward.”
Seeking input through surveys, roundtables and an annual leadership summit is a large part of OBP’s research strategy. In 2018 leaders held a roundtable in Hermiston, where local leaders expressed frustration with regulatory hurdles and the growing financial burden of the Public Employee Retirement System.
Their current survey, intended for business executives headquartered in or doing business in Oregon, can be found at www.dhmresearch.com/OBPsurvey until Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.