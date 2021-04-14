SALEM — The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) has provided $45,000 in wildfire assistance to ranchers and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations (RFPAs) impacted by the severe and tragic wildfires from the summer of 2020, which burned over 1 million acres in the state.
OCA received 12 applications for assistance with a combined request of over $258,000 for expenses and losses relating to 2020 wildfires. Applications were submitted from Crook, Harney, Jackson, Lake, Linn, Morrow, and Wasco counties, with the majority of applicants residing in Lake County. Funds were provided to every applicant and ranged from the smallest amount of $500 to the largest amount of $13,700 provided to an individual applicant.
This assistance was made possible due to the large generosity from Northwest Farm Credit Services and the various donors who made contributions to OCA’s Wildfire Assistance fund since September of 2020.
