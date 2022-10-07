PENDLETON — Challenges facing Oregon's community colleges were hot topics Thursday, Oct. 6, in Pendleton.
Presidents of the colleges gathered at Blue Mountain Community College for the Oregon Community College President’s Council.
“We meet monthly, sometimes in person, sometimes via Zoom,” Oregon Coast Community College President Birgitte Ryslinge said. “There is a lot of history with the 17 community colleges in Oregon doing this through the years. We’re all independent colleges, governed by our local board of directors, but we really look for the places we can work together. Every year we do a retreat and spend some time looking at goal setting, or the big issues coming at us in a year or longer term, touching base on those. What are those common issues that are meaningful to all of us?”
Enrollment, workforce education and ongoing challenges with distance learning in a post-pandemic era were at the forefront of discussions.
“Enrollment has dropped during the two years of the pandemic, and we’re only really just coming out of that," Ryslinge said. "At my college we’re just 3 or 4% lower than the pre-pandemic era, but we’re going to need a couple more years to see exactly what’s going on with that trend."
Rogue Community College President Randy Weber said enrollment traditionally gets a boost during periods of high unemployment as people enroll in community college to get job skills and training.
"Right now there’s so much labor demand that people do not need to go to a community college in order to get that job," he said. "We’re seeing employers hire under qualified applicants at record paces.”
One area of education facing consistent increased demand is workforce education.
“A big issue for all of us across the state comes out of the coronavirus pandemic is workforce education, it's such a key part of what we do at community colleges," Ryslinge explained. "This is where older adult students are coming, oftentimes they haven’t completed a degree or certificate. They left high school and often waited quite awhile, now they’re back and they’re interested in the next career step that’s going to help them. Those are jobs Oregon needs, whether advanced manufacturing or health care. The challenge for us there is always asking, how do we make that affordable?”
Chemeketa Community College President Jessica Howard said health care education has proven to be a big issue in 2022.
"We’ve known for a long time that we’d have an incredible pinch in terms of health care, health care needs and all the advancements in health care technology that have been expensive to keep up with," she said. "Then you add the pandemic in that mix and you see not only the burnout, but the whole sense of what it means to go into health care has changed.”
While the perception around what going into health care has changed, so has the perception of what it means to be in a collegiate classroom with community colleges realizing they must play a balancing act between using distanced learning to help students and encouraging students to return to the classroom.
“For some students, learning styles, and life circumstances, distant learning is great,” Weber said. “One of the things we’ve been finding for years is trying to get students to progress to a degree in a timely manner, with these learning tools it’s going to help some students. What we’re learning is that distance learning is just another tool in our toolbox for the future.”
Flexibility has become the No. 1 demand from students, Ryslinge said.
“It’s gotten more complicated how we serve students and determine what’s sustainable," she said "It’s an interesting time to be in education leadership.”
