PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined Pendleton $11,400 for wastewater discharge in September. This was the second highest penalty for the month, according to the DEQ's Oct. 25 report.

Pendlleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said one issue was exceeding chlorine levels in April due to supervisory control and data acquisition telemetry failure. In September supply chain problems led to an oxidation-reduction potential probe's failure correctly to measure E. coli bacteria level in wastewater the city releases into the Umatilla River.

