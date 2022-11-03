PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined Pendleton $11,400 for wastewater discharge in September. This was the second highest penalty for the month, according to the DEQ's Oct. 25 report.
Pendlleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said one issue was exceeding chlorine levels in April due to supervisory control and data acquisition telemetry failure. In September supply chain problems led to an oxidation-reduction potential probe's failure correctly to measure E. coli bacteria level in wastewater the city releases into the Umatilla River.
The city plans to meet with DEQ officials later this month to request a $3,000 reduction in the fine, Patterson said. The agency takes both intention and physical harm into account.
"It's never our intention to violate clean water standards," he said. "But we admit the violations. We're self-reporting."
The DEQ issued 15 penalties totaling $173,926 for various environmental violations across the state in September.
Fines ranged from $1,700 to $13,600 for construction activities that caused sediment to run into a nearby creek and an industrial facility failing to collect monitoring samples.
Additionally, DEQ fined Lamb Weston $127,800 for repeatedly over-applying wastewater from its potato processing plant in Hermiston to irrigate neighboring farms growing wheat, alfalfa, onions, corn and other crops. DEQ announced that large penalties separately, so is was not in the total in the Oct. 25 report.
