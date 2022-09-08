SALEM — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8, that covers much of Northeastern Oregon.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Sept. 10. The state agency and partner agencies are to continue monitoring smoke in the area.
The advisory is due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho and cover Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties as well as Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake and Lane counties.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and anyone pregnant.
DEQ urged people to protect themselves and their families when smoke levels are high:
• Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
• Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. People might also create their own air purifiers by attaching a furnace filter on a box fan so that the fan surface is completely covered by the filter.
• Be aware of smoke in their area and avoid places with the highest levels.
• When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
• People with a breathing plan for a medical condition, should be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.
Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke, the DEQ reminded the public. N95 or P100 respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health may offer protection, but must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100, DEQ recommended, and to learn how to put on and use them.
Respirators won’t work for children, as they don’t come in small sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care providers before wearing a respirator.
Residents may find a cleaner air space in their area by visiting www.211info.org/ and searching for "Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters." Or call 211 any time or day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.