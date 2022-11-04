PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 7 miles east of Pendleton just before 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, due to weather and trucks blocking the freeway.
The shutdown is between mileposts 216 and 265.
"We rely on truckers to chain up," ODOT regional public affairs officer Tom Strandberg said, "but we and the state police lack the resources to make sure that they do."
ODOT updated the closure at 9:04 a.m. to indicate a disabled vehicle created a hazard at milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande. Crews were clearing the road by 9:40 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported it expects winter to arrive early this year.
For Nov. 6, the NWS expects a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 52. That night has a 60% chance of rain with a low around 27.
A chance of rain and snow exists Nov. 7 before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain alone. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow level could be 2,000 feet. Skies should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
The NWS expects a slight chance of rain that night, mixing with snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted, with a low around 21.
