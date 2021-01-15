SALEM — The Oregon FFA is more financially secure after a donation of $500,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services to establish an “Oregon FFA Today and Tomorrow” endowment.
Kirk Maag, president of the Oregon FFA Foundation, said Oregon FFA was deeply grateful for the generous donation — the organization's largest ever.
"This ground-breaking seed gift gives us the foundation to establish an endowment fund that will provide support for the Oregon FFA Association in perpetuity," Maag said. "This will ensure that Oregon FFA can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
Brent Fetsch, Oregon president of Northwest Farm Credit Services, is a former Oregon State FFA Officer and current secretary of the Oregon FFA Foundation. He said students who participate in FFA are more likely to graduate from high school, and 93% continue their education beyond high school.
“We hope others will join us by investing in ‘Oregon FFA Today and Tomorrow’ to provide a stable source of funding well into the future," Fetsch said.
