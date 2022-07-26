Tips for staying safe, healthy and cool

Stay in air-conditioned places when temperatures are high, if possible. To find cooling centers in Oregon, call 2-1-1.

Avoid exposure to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when ultraviolet rays are strongest. Try to schedule activities in the morning and evening.

Open windows to allow fresh air to circulate, especially during morning and evening hours, and close shades on west-facing windows during the afternoon hours.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Wear loose-fitting clothing to keep cool and protect your skin from the sun.

Use cool compresses, such as a towel soaked in cold water, misting, and cool showers and baths.

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals; they add heat to the body.

Never leave infants or children in a parked car. Nor should pets be left in parked cars—they can suffer heat-related illness, too.

Dress infants and children in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 when going outside.

Stay hydrated.

Regardless of your level of activity, drink plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty and especially when working outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing large amounts of sugar.

People with a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer or kidney disease may be less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. Also, they may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. People in this category should be closely monitored to make sure they’re drinking enough water, have access to air conditioning and know how to keep cool.

Those who exercise in extreme heat or work outdoors are more likely to become dehydrated and get heat-related illness and should pay particular attention to staying as cool and hydrated as possible.

— Source: Oregon Health Authority