PENDLETON — Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26, for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." The declaration covers Umatilla and Morrow counties.
The day before, the National Weather Service issued an urgent excessive heat warning through July 29 at 11 p.m.
Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state. High temperatures July 26 for Pendleton could exceed 100 degree while Hermiston could reach 107. The Weather Service also forecast highs in Hermiston of 110 for July 27, 116 for July 28 and 111 for July 29.
Hermiston plans no cooling centers, but urges residents to beat the heat in the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., open daytime until 7 p.m., Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said.
Brown's order covers 25 counties through July 31: Columbia, Clackamas, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill counties.
Extreme temperatures significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Brown's order came just more than a year after the highest temperatures during the 2021 "heat dome" that set records across the state, with several areas recording highs of up to 117 degrees.
The Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office in August 2021 released a report that 96 people had died from hyperthermia — excessive heat exposure — during the late June heat dome event.
Oregon Health Authority stepped up distribution of air conditioning units to individuals most at risk for heat-related illness while also offering tips for staying cool during extreme-heat conditions.
The program offering air conditioning units to vulnerable Oregonians, including older adults, home bound individuals and those with medical conditions exacerbated by high-heat events, was created following passage of Senate Bill 1536 during the 2022 legislative session. The bill allocated $5 million to purchase air conditioners for high-risk Oregonians who are eligible to receive medical assistance through OHA, Oregon Department of Human Services or Medicare, or have received any of these services in the past 12 months. The law also allows the units to be installed in homes even if they’re not allowed in homeowner or renter agreements as long as they don’t pose a safety hazard.
Coordinated Care Organizations can directly purchase AC units and assist with any increased electric bill costs for their enrolled OHP members through their flexible service offerings. Members enrolled in a CCO can call member services to inquire about flexible services.
OHA reminded Oregon employers of a rule requiring them to take steps to keep workers safe against the dangers of high heat. Such steps must be taken when the temperature equals or exceeds 80 degrees.
Another important step was the development of a new heat rule, adopted in May at the request of Gov. Kate Brown, that protects Oregon workers, including those whose jobs require them to be outside. The rule addresses access to shade and cool water, preventive cool-down breaks, and prevention plans, information and training. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health offers employers free resources to help them comply with the rule. Those resources include consultation services, technical experts, fact sheets about the heat rule's key requirements and online training.
If workers who raise safety or health concerns do not believe their concerns are being addressed, they may file a complaint with Oregon OSHA.
Finally, OHA continues to warn Oregonians about the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion during extreme heat events. Heat stroke can be deadly, with symptoms that include body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; headache; dizziness; nausea and confusion. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency, and 911 should be called.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; tiredness or weakness; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache and fainting. People experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool place and given a cool bath, wet cloths to place on their body and water to sip. Seek medical help if symptoms worsen or last more than an hour.
— Oregon Capital Bureau reporter Gary Warner contributed to this article.
