PENDLETON — Oregon gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez stops Sunday, July 18, in Pendleton on a swing through Eastern Oregon.
Gomez is a tech entrepreneur from Medford. Her campaign announced she will meet with the Oregon Wheat Growers League and from 2:30-4 p.m. hold a meet and greet with local business leaders and community advocates at Roy Raley Park.
According to her campaign information, Gomez would push for implementation of a "Universal College Credit Program" where all college credits earned at any apprenticeship, community college or public university in Oregon could transfer to any other Oregon university.
Gomez also experienced as a homeless teen, according to the campaign, and wants to see a comprehensive solution to Oregon's homelessness problem, including reallocating funds dollars toward a coordinated mental health-public safety infrastructure.
Before coming to Pendleton, Gomez on July 17 will visit La Grande, during the town's annual Crazy Days, including for a public meet and greet that afternoon.
