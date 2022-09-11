MISSION —Former Oregon speaker of the House and Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek walked away from her tour of the Umatilla Indian Reservation with one word in mind: “impressive.”
Kotek said the Kayak Public Transit system, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is a model the rest of the state should be looking at for inspiration.
“The expansion is phenomenal, the ability to connect an entire region has been made possible by Kayak’s leadership," she said. "To see a system to transport people from Milton-Freewater to Pendleton and beyond is very significant. Transportation in rural communities is a big challenge, I would like to see more Kayaks around the state. This wouldn’t be possible without the Umatilla tribes’ leadership on this issue."
She toured Kayak alongside CTUIR Board of Trustees members and staff Aug. 11 during a trip to Eastern Oregon. Kotek received an invitation to Eastern Oregon to visit the Umatilla County Fair and decided to head to CTUIR after taking a tour of Kayak five years ago.
Kotek also noted CTUIR-led climate change and renewable energy initiatives.
“Climate change is happening now and we feel it, whether it’s temperature, the drought or fires, rural Oregon is impacted disproportionately when things are going wrong. I am impressed with the response of the CTUIR and all the nine tribes,” she said.
Kotek served as the speaker of the House for nine years and served in the Oregon Legislature for a total of 15 years. Before her time in the Legislature she worked on food security. She started her career in public service working for the Oregon Food Bank. In that position, she spent time traveling around Oregon to hear what barriers exist when it comes to families putting food on their tables.
Once she became a lawmaker, she had a more in-depth introduction to the nine tribes of Oregon. After becoming speaker in 2013, Kotek said, is when she got her real education in tribal sovereignty. While serving in that role she became responsible for appointing members to the Legislative Commission on Indian Services.
She stepped down from her position as speaker January to focus on her campaign for governor of Oregon.
“As a state we need to do a better job at holding true to our commitment to consult with the nine tribes. We need a better process for consultation on issues that affect tribal members, whether they live on reservations or in urban areas,” Kotek said.
After learning about tribal sovereignty and the state’s relationship with the nine tribes, Kotek said she now wants to see a tribal liaison in the governor’s office to focus solely on tribal issues. The first of which, she said, is how to properly conduct true consultation.
“The relationship between the state of Oregon and the nine tribes needs designated staff to make sure nothing is falling through the cracks," she said. "What I’ve learned in public service is that, how you define something is your starting point. It’s really important to understand and listen to the tribes on what consultation means for them. How we operationalize that definition and understand it will help make sure happens, and it must happen early so it can be authentic."
One example of successful consultation, Kotek said, has been legislation passed regarding the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People crisis in Oregon. Kotek said she believes more resources need to be dedicated to protecting Indigenous women and investigating cold cases of women who have been missing for years. She credited Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, for her leadership on the issue and said she will be supportive of further efforts to address the issue in Oregon.
Kotek said she hopes to see state support for tribes when it comes to issues that face them disproportionately. Indigenous and rural Oregonians are two demographics that tend to be linked by geographic location, but Kotek also made sure to mention urban Indigenous populations while discussing issues that need to be addressed, particularly when it comes to state-wide housing shortages.
“There is a housing crisis in every part of the state. There needs to be more state support to build affordable housing. What CTUIR has started to build is excellent. Having a walkable community close to transit is the way to go, I love the can-do attitude to find financing and make sure the projects get done,” Kotek said after seeing the construction on reservation housing. She also mentioned efforts to restore and settle water rights in the Umatilla Basin while listing her takeaways from her tour of the Eastern Oregon.
“I am also impressed by the spirit of collaboration in the Umatilla Basin. It is important for future generations to have access to water rights going forward and seeing conversations going on regarding Tribal water rights and seeing education taking place on the quality and quantity of water in addition to irrigation issues is a model for the rest of the state,” she said.
Kotek toured the Kayak fleet and facility, learned about the history of the program, service area and ridership. She then did a driving tour of the Timine Way North housing, infrastructure projects and later viewed CTUIR entities including Cayuse Holdings, NCFS, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Coyote Business Parks and the Pandemic Preparedness Building.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.