SALEM — Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report, released Wednesday, Aug. 26, showed a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16-23 statewide, and a slight drop in test positivity from 5.4% to 5.1%.
The weekly report also lists workplaces with at least 30 employees that have had at least five cases of COVID-19 linked to them, either through an employee testing positive or through close contacts of those employees who test positive.
Worksites are taken off the “active” list when they have gone 30 days without a new case. The following are the Umatilla and Morrow county worksites on the Aug. 26 list:
EOCI (Pendleton), 232 cases (218 inmates)
Lamb Weston (Hermiston), 182
Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Hermiston), 99
Shearer’s Foods (Hermiston), 68
Lamb Weston East (Boardman), 58
Walmart Distribution Center (Hermiston), 54
Walmart (Hermiston), 54
Atkinson Staffing (Hermiston), 54
Columbia River Processing (Boardman), 39
Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston), 37
Lamb Weston Pac Center (Boardman), 37
TRCI (Umatilla), 33
Smith Frozen Foods (Weston), 32
Hill Meat Company (Pendleton), 32
McDonald’s (Hermiston), 30
Lamb Weston West (Boardman), 27
Columbia Basin Onion (Hermiston), 24
Independent Transport (Boardman), 21
Threemile Canyon Farms (Boardman), 18
MJ’s Labor Services (Hermiston), 17
Port of Morrow Warehousing (Boardman), 16
River Point Farms (Hermiston), 16
Oregon Potato Company (Boardman), 15
Ashley Manor (Hermiston), 11
Home Depot (Hermiston), 10
Family Health Associates (Hermiston), 9
Boardman Foods (Boardman), 8
J&J Snack Foods (Weston), 8
Keystone RV Company (Pendleton), 7
McDonald’s (Stanfield), 7
Columbia River Dairy (Boardman), 7
Garrett Packing Company (Milton-Freewater), 6
Dairy Queen (Hermiston), 5
