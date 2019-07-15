BAKER CITY — The Oregon Heritage Commission is set to meet in Baker City in late July.
The meeting will start July 28 at 1 p.m. with a tour of heritage sites surrounding the historic downtown.
The following day, a public business meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Geiser Grand Hotel, 1996 Main St., Baker City.
The agenda includes reports on 2018 grant and MentorCorps programs, long-term planning, approval of Cultural Trust partner funds and reports by commissioners.
The Heritage Commission is comprised of nine people representing Oregon's heritage and geographical diversity who have been appointed by the governor. There are nine advisory representatives from state agencies and statewide organizations. The mission of the Oregon Heritage Commission is to secure, sustain, and enhance Oregon's heritage by ensuring coordination of heritage initiatives by public and private organizations; advocacy on its behalf; education of the public about its extent and value; and promotion and celebration of its diversity.
Commission meetings are open to the public and their agendas include opportunities for public comment. The meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations for the meeting — including translation services — may be made by calling 503-986-0690 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
