SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority says a fifth person has been struck by a vaping-related illness.
It gave no other information, such as when the person fell ill, what products were used, or the current condition of the patient.
Nationwide, nine people have died as a result of vaping, including one in Oregon. Four had become sick in Oregon before this latest case, and five in Washington.
So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 530 cases across the country. Most have a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. Many have reported using both THC and nicotine. And some have reported using only nicotine.
The CDC is recommending people not use e-cigarettes at all while the investigation continues.
