Umatilla County’s pump station takes water from the Columbia River near Umatilla on Sept. 1, 2022. It is to provide water for the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project. The county board of commissioners on Monday, March 27, 2023, accepted bids for two major components of the project.
SALEM — House Bill 5043 in the 2023 regular session of the Oregon legislature proposes granting Umatilla County up to $6,000,000 for its Ordnance Regional Water Infrastructure Project. The moneys would come from the Water Resources Department out of the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
HB 5043 is introduced into each session to appropriate moneys from the General Fund to the Oregon Water Resources Department for biennial expenses. Section 5 of the current bill deals with the Ordnance Project.
"The funds were actually appropriated in the last session," Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer, project ramrod, said. "The OWRD are dragging their feet and it's driving me crazy. The legislature had to reappropriate the money, even though it was already approved."
Shafer thanked Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, a medical doctor and professor at Oregon Health & Sciences University, for writing the reluctant OWRD a letter.
"She grew up in rural New York," Shafer said. "Although she represents Northwest Portland and Beaverton, she understands the rural side of the state and what the project means to this area."
Steiner's December 2022 stern letter to the OWRD's interim director stressed the importance of releasing the funds to Umatilla County, to aid the basin's efforts to build a sustainable water supply for its growing population and environmental needs. She said it was unacceptable to delay the project in any way.
The Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project plans to bring Columbia River water to the city of Umatilla in its first phase, expected to be completed next year. The second phase extends the pipeline south along the eastern edge of the former Umatilla Chemical Weapon Depot property to the Westland Irrigation District canal near Interstate 82. Its third phase would recharge the depleted Ordnance Aquifer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.