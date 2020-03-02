WESTON — An adult Oregon resident from Umatilla County is the state's third presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed Monday morning.
Preliminary reports indicate the Oregon resident attended a youth basketball game in the gymnasium at Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St. in Weston, on Saturday, Feb. 29. The person is hospitalized in Walla Walla, the health authority said.
State and local health officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested as a presumptive positive case. The third case is not linked to travel to a part of the world with known cases of COVID-19. It is considered a case of community transmission.
Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures.
Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
Oregon and Washington health experts are working together to determine if there are other locations where the individual may have interacted with other people in recent days, after symptoms of COVID-19 first appeared.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees announced Monday that the Wildhorse Resort and Casino will be closed starting at noon in response to the announcement. According to a press release, the board has been informed by the Gov. Kate Brown’s office via the Oregon Health Authority that a staff member of Wildhorse Resort and Casino has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The board of trustees has ordered an incident command consisting of staff from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the Tribal Government be activated, the press release said. In addition to the casion, the board has also ordered that Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center to be closed until all facilities have been fully sanitized.
All community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week.
The COVID-19 is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. The virus is spread from one person to another through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands and touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
— This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
