SALEM — When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared Wednesday that no special session would be held to make a correction to the contentious death penalty bill, state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, was disheartened.
“It was a big surprise to us, and a huge disappointment too. We needed to make that correction to be consistent, and for the victims,” Hansell said.
When it passed through regular session, lawmakers believed that Senate Bill 1013, which redefines the crime of aggravated murder and narrows down what crimes could result in the death penalty, would not be retroactive. But after the law passed, the Oregon Department of Justice stated it could apply to some people already on death row.
Hansell didn’t vote for the bill during the regular session; he believed instead that the decision to change the rules surrounding the death penalty should go to voters, who amended the state constitution in 1984 to legalize capital punishment.
Hansell believes the bill is a “sneaky” way to undo what voters instituted years ago. He added that if lawmakers had known there was a possibility the bill could affect people already sentenced to death, the floor debate would have looked completely different.
“We changed the definition so what the people voted on is actually changed. We changed it to the point where it is basically repealed,” he said. “If you want to change it, let the people change it. They may well have had the votes to change it.”
Either way, he said, he was in favor of holding a special session to correct the part of the bill that made it retroactive.
Hansell credited Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, a senator who chairs the Judiciary Committee behind the bill, for working to get a special session organized.
An Aug. 15 letter from the Oregon District Attorney’s Association urged Prozanski and Rep. Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland, to call a special session after the DOJ declared the bill retroactive.
“This law is a failure on multiple levels — a failure to respect the will of voters, a failure to draft a clear law for Oregon’s most dangerous criminals, and a failure of trust by telling voters it is not retroactive when the opposite is true,” the letter said.
The ODAA also suggested that six of the current 31 death row inmates in Oregon would be considered for aggravated murder prosecution under the new law.
Prozanski and Hansell both expressed concern over the families of victims who might be affected by the retroactivity.
Hansell said there was widespread bipartisan support in the Senate to hold the session, and that he thought there was support among both parties in the House as well.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to fix this, but there were people who were unwilling. I thought there was support on the House side. I don’t know if the governor was dodging it,” he said.
Prozanski agreed that Senate was ready to make the quick change in a special session on Sept. 27, two days before the bill is set to go into effect. But he didn’t think it was Brown’s fault that the session never happened.
“The Senate, as far as I’m concerned, stepped up to the issue that needed to be taken care of,” Prozanski said. “From my perspective, the reason it couldn’t go forward because the House was playing politics.”
Prozanski said he thought Monday’s republican leadership shakeup, which resulted in the election of Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, as minority leader, was the reason the House couldn’t convince Brown there was enough support to hold quick and easy special session.
“We tried and we just weren’t able to convince her and her caucus to say yes,” Prozanski said of Drazan. “I personally encouraged Brown to bring us in anyway. I can also understand that when you call a special session, there are some things that can happen.”
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said he didn’t think a special session was necessarily on the table in the first place, although he would have liked to see the bill amended.
“We heard rumors about the special session, but I never heard from leadership that it was a go,” he said.
Smith said he thinks voters will petition to overhaul the legislation. Hansell said he is hopeful, but hasn’t heard any evidence that this will happen.
“There’s always that option. There’s been no effort because everyone assumed that legislature can fix it. Now that we’re not moving in that direction, I would think there’s certainly a possibility,” Hansell said.
