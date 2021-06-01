SALEM — The Oregon Legislature is clearing the way for the city of Pendleton to enact two new policies that require a change in state law.
On May 18, the Legislature passed House Bill 2160, a bill that will allow the city to expand its urban growth boundary for affordable housing projects. A week later, lawmakers followed up by passing Senate Bill 315, which will give the city the authority to block disclosure of all public records relating to the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range if they create a competitive disadvantage.
State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who was a chief sponsor on both bills along with state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, praised the city of Pendleton for its effort in trying to get the bills passed. Hansell said city officials and their lobbyist worked hard to meet with lawmakers and other interested parties before and during the legislative session to address any concerns.
Legislature OKs Pendleton expansion bill
Second time was the charm for Pendleton’s urban growth bill, which seemed slated for passage in 2020 before the Republican walkouts over cap-and-trade legislation prevented it from advancing to the governor’s desk.
To preserve Oregon’s farmland and open spaces, the state created two sets of boundaries in the 1970s: city limits, which encompass the areas where cities offer services like utilities and public safety, and the urban growth boundary, a slightly larger set of lines that mark where cities can install urban development.
The state only allows cities to expand their urban growth boundary if they meet certain density levels, but Pendleton city officials have long argued that the city’s steep surfaces and rocky soil make its bare land much harder to develop than it looks on a map.
The bill once again had the support of 1000 Friends of Oregon, the state’s top pro-urban growth boundary group, and nearly universal support from legislators from both parties. Besides state Sen. Dallas Heard, a Roseburg Republican who has continually voted against bills that are unrelated to reopening the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, the only other no vote came from state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth.
“The addition of ‘more land’ is not a solution, it is a temporary remedy,” Evans wrote in a letter urging the Legislature to take on a broader conversation about land use policy. “It is how we best optimize the land available that is the real issue before us.”
The bill adds Pendleton to a pilot program already being utilized by Bend and Redmond, and will stay in effect until 2028. In an interview, City Manager Robb Corbett said the city will begin a deliberative process of identifying land near Pendleton where property owners and developers might be interested in developing affordable housing, one of the city’s top needs.
Lawmakers shrink airport’s public records requirements
Another Pendleton priority — Senate Bill 315 — also passed through both chambers of the Legislature with little opposition from lawmakers.
The bill creates an exemption in Oregon’s public records law so the city can block disclosure of any public record associated with the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, “including but not limited to pricing, intellectual property and customer records,” as long as the city can cite some sort of competitive disadvantage will be created from it.
City officials argued they needed to make the drone testing range more opaque because its customers often operate in secrecy and require a similar level of discretion from the city. They added Pendleton’s range was the only facility under the operation of a public government rather than a private business or tribal entity, meaning it was the only facility in the state that had to comply with public records laws.
The Society of Professional Journalists stated its opposition to the bill, arguing the bill was overly broad in what records it wanted to keep from the public eye.
But legislators were undeterred, passing the bill with no amendments. Corbett said the nature of UAS ranges is so new, it will take time to determine whether the bill is too broad in trying to protect Pendleton’s commercial interests and the issue could be revisited later.
Along with Heard, the only other legislator to vote against the bill was Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, who didn’t provide a statement explaining his vote.
Both bills will now move to desk of Gov. Kate Brown, who will have to sign them to make them law.
