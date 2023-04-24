HB 2002 April 13 work session.png

The Oregon Legislature's Joint Committee On Ways and Means holds a work session April 13, 2023, at the Capitol in Salem on House Bill 2002, which would bolster state law on abortion and gender-affirming care as well as expand access and establish new protections for providers of these services and patients seeking them.

SALEM — An Oregon House bill making its way to a vote seeks to clarify and strengthen state law relating to abortion and gender-affirming care as well as expand access and establish new protections for providers of these services and patients seeking them.

House Bill 2002, the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill was voted out of the joint Ways & Means Committee earlier this month and is on the House Desk for a second reading.

