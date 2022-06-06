MISSION — Access to higher education just got a lot easier for tribal students in Oregon.
Thanks to Gov. Kate Brown, the 2022 Oregon Legislature funded a historic program for students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes to pay for college.
The $19 million Oregon Tribal Student Grant is expected to pay for most or all college-related expenses, including tuition, housing, books and other costs not covered by other grants on a first-come first-serve basis.
Brandie Weaskus, Higher Education Program manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, stated she hopes to see an increase in enrollment this fall.
“That would mean this opportunity has opened doors and aided in decisions to attend college or university or another qualified program,” she said.
Weaskus also said she hopes tribal members will choose to stay in Oregon and more tribal members will finish their degrees.
Additional requirements to qualify for this grant include enrollment at least half-time for the 2022-23 school year and working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree. Students also must complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or an Oregon Student Aid Application, as well as the Oregon Tribal Student Grant Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.