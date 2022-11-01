Local communities are best suited to solve homelessness, according to the Oregon Mayors Association's Homelessness Task Force. The group, which is made up of 25 mayors from across Oregon, held a virtual media briefing Monday, Oct. 31. At the briefing, they discussed the task force's funding and its plan.
"Our task force was able to do what often can't be done at the state or the federal level," said Dave Drotzmann, Hermiston mayor and League of Oregon Cities board treasurer. "We worked in a collaborative manner to form an unanimous opinion on this human challenge."
Drotzmann was among the 10 task force members who spoke at the briefing.
He stated the task force brought together diverse parts of the state to focus on solutions in an equitable and holistic manner. Solutions, he said, requiring direct financial allocations to cities, which then can partner with organizations within their own regions.
"We are looking for a partner in the governor's office and at the Legislature that recognizes this is a human emergency that we are responsible to try to solve, and that our communities' challenges are as unique as our cities themselves," Drotzmann said.
Task force's plan
The task force's plan would issue $40 per resident to each Oregon city, with a guaranteed minimum of $50,000. According to the OMA website, oregonmayors.org, the total amount would be almost $123.6 million annually.
Each city would be empowered to use the funds for homeless response and prevention services. Such services includes abatement/clean-up, environmental mitigation and affordable housing, according to the website.
According to the task force, the final amount for capital construction investments will equal between $125 to $175 million.
Questions addressed
Ariel Nelson, lobbyist with the League of Oregon Cities, addressed questions about the plan through email, based on statements of task force members.
Concerning the $40 per capita amount, Nelson replied that "$40 per resident and a $50 floor are nowhere near the full cost of addressing homelessness in each community, but result in a meaningful amount for each city to start to make a difference."
As for the source of the funding, Nelson replied, stating "this is a conversation we expect and welcome with state partners."
She also spoke of potential oversight.
"We expect and welcome state funding to include annual reporting on use of funds," Nelson replied. "Cities have proven experience deploying and reporting on federal ARPA and CARES Act dollars and capital improvement projects, and are well positioned to effectively manage a direct allocation of state funds."
Other mayors discuss task force plan
The task force started in May. Jeff Gowing, Cottage Grove mayor OMA president, said during the summer and fall the task force met to discuss a plan to tackle homelessness, before finalizing a plan Oct. 14. The task force shared its plan with legislators and gubernatorial candidates.
Mayors at the briefing confirmed the plan and their shared belief that cities are in the best position to solve the homeless crisis.
Mayor Terri Lenahan of North Plains said support for this plan is growing among Oregon mayors and she hopes it will be gain further acceptance from the Oregon legislature once its next session convenes.
Mayor Lucy Vines of Eugene during a Q&A said Democrat gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek "is very supportive of this request."
Drotzmann followed up, saying he has spoken with other legislators and gubernatorial candidates who were supportive, too.
Additional mayors confirmed that homelessness is a major topic for all gubernatorial candidates and is important to politicians, regardless of party affiliation.
"This is a human issue," Mayor Beth Wytoski of Dayton said. "This is an issue of safety and sanitation and care and humanity and all kinds of things that really don't care about Ds and Rs after your name."
