BOARDMAN — The Oregon National Guard is opening its Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman.
Oregon Military Department in a press release Thursday, April 20, announced the facility opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m. The event is in conjunction with the U.S. Navy.
The 12,400 square foot construction, along with an additional 10,400 square feet of aircraft storage building first entered into a host-tenant agreement in 2002, for approximately 6,852 acres to support both the Tactical Unmanned Aerial System flight facility along with a Multipurpose Machine Gun Range.
Construction began in January 2021 and was completed in April 2022. The $13.3 million project includes paved parking for organizational vehicles, a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility. This construction is designed for high energy efficiency and has a minimum 50-year life, according to the Oregon Military Department.
Apollo Inc., a Native American owned business in Washington, was the primary lead team, along with Coover-Clark Architects and Meier Engineering for preconstruction, construction and administrative services for the facility. Other key contributors were KWR Electrical Engineers, Briteworks sustainability consultants, Bruce Mechanical Heating and Air and Camp Creek Electrical.
The military uses the Naval Weapons System Training Facility in Boardman as the principal training grounds for testing U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, and also for drone testing.
Additionally, the Oregon Air National Guard has used the range to conduct air-to-ground weapons systems applications. It is 15 miles west of the Oregon National Guard’s Rees Training Center in Umatilla County.
The original site was established in 1941 as a testing site for the Army Air Force during World War II. Nearly 7 miles of the historic Oregon Trail are within the boundary area of the installation, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.