PENDLETON — Four state parks in Eastern Oregon are encouraging people to spend their New Year’s Day in the great outdoors by hosting events in conjunction with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s First Day Hikes.
In its ninth year, park rangers will lead 37 First Day Hikes at 31 parks statewide.
The First Day Hike at Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area in Meacham will likely be over snow, so Park Manager Mark Miller said to bring snowshoes. He said he’ll have about 20 pairs to loan hikers without snowshoes.
“Last year, we had 30 people and 3 feet of snow,” Miller said.
The guided snowshoe hike is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day and Miller said the route varies based on conditions.
Emigrant Springs is an Oregon Trail site nestled among public lands managed by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the U.S. Forest Service.
Emigrant Springs is at 65068 Old Oregon Trail in Meacham and is accessible from Interstate 84 at Exit 284.
To the west in Sherman County, Evan Seidl manages Cottonwood Canyon State Park and the Deschutes River Natural Area. He said his parks have two First Day Hikes planned.
At Cottonwood Canyon, Seidl said a 3-mile hike down the Pinnacles Trail, along the John Day River, starts at the park’s Experience Center at 10 a.m.
“The trail goes along the rock walls and we see plenty of wildlife like mule deer, big horn sheep and red tail hawks,” Seidl said.
The hike at Cottonwood Canyon has been held since the First Day Hikes started in 2012 and has grown popular over the years, attracting as many as 80 people.
Cottonwood Canyon State Park is 29 miles from Biggs Junction along Interstate 84 at Exit 104.
A 5-mile, ranger-led hike on the Ferry Springs Trail that follows an old railroad bed starts from the Oregon Trail kiosk at the Deschutes River State Recreation Area at 9 a.m.
Seidl said this is just the second year the Ferry Springs Trail has been part of the First Day Hikes and recommended it for children 10 years and older.
To get there, take Exit 104 from Interstate 84 and head southwest on Biggs-Rufus Highway/Frontage Road toward US-97 North for 4½ miles.
While these trails are not difficult, Seidl did say the terrain is too rough for strollers. He suggested hikers dress warmly and wear hiking shoes or boots and to bring water, binoculars and cameras.
Wallowa Lake State Park is joining in with a very different type of hike — one that involves walking behind flying plastic discs. A disc golf course installed in the park last June is attracting a lot of attention, according to Park Manger Marc Freeborn.
“It’s wildly popular here at the park,” he said. “It’s almost a daily thing to see people playing — even in the snow.”
Winter has landed in Wallowa County, so disc golfers are encouraged to bring their own discs and snowshoes, though the park will have a few sets of snowshoes and discs to loan.
The disc golf First Day Hike event starts at 10 a.m. To get to Wallowa Lake State Park take the Exit 261 from Interstate 84 and follow Highway 82 70 miles to Joseph. Continue south for 6 miles along Wallowa Lake to get to the park.
America’s State Parks, a nonprofit based in Raleigh, North Carolina, started the First Day Hikes program to promote and advance America’s state park systems. On New Year’s Day state parks in each of the 50 states offers free, guided hikes. Last year, nearly 55,000 people celebrated the New Year with a First Day Hike, covering 133,000 miles.
In Oregon, all hikes are free and day-use parking fees will be waived at all participating parks Jan. 1 only. Hikers can register for specific hikes online at the Oregon State Parks store — bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. While online registration isn’t required for participation, visitors are encouraged to register to help park staff plan the hike and provides them with participant contact information should hike details change.
