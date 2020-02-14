ENTERPRISE — The Oregon State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying somebody it says unlawfully shot and killed a bighorn sheep ram in Wallowa County near the town of Troy, the agency's Department of Fish & Wildlife announced Friday.
OSP is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Police say the bighorn sheep was shot sometime during the week of Jan. 27. Preliminary investigation revealed that the ram was shot on the Wenaha Wildlife Area along the road leading to the feed sight. The ram was fitted with a telemetry collar and an ear tag. The collar and severed ear were the only items left at the scene.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Chris Hawkins at 541-963-7575, ext. 4670.
