PENDLETON — Oregon State Police briefly closed I-84 after a pickup pulling a horse trailer with four horses jackknifed into a median due to icy conditions on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The crash occurred near mile marker 234 eastbound just west of the Emigrant Springs State Park exit, according to police.
The interstate was closed for about 30 minutes while police worked to reload the horses and get the vehicle righted. Nobody was injured in the crash and the horses were reloaded safely into the trailer.
Police received the report of the crash around 8:30 a.m. and were on the scene about 25 minutes later, according to Oregon State Police trooper Dan Chichester.
