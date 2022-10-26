HERMISTON — Oregon State Police is investigating the death of a Portland-area man whose body was found on Highway 395 between Hermiston and Stanfield.
OSP Lt. Karl Farber in Pendleton confirmed the victim was 58-year-old Scott Leslie Robinson, who police said was a transient. His body was found Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1:40 a.m.
"The investigation is ongoing," Farber said. "We have no suspects."
Robinson's death had been "pretty recent" by the time he was discovered, Farber said, and Hermiston Police were first on the scene.
He also said this is probably the third deadly hit-and-run in the area in the last three years.
Robinson was not familiar to state police, Farber said, but he did have police contact earlier that day.
"It wasn't a bad contact. It was more of a check-in, a welfare check on him," Farber said.
The lieutenant stated there is little evidence for this investigation. His department, he said, is studying materials found near Robinson's body and reconstructing the scene.
"That's about where we are with it," Farber said.
He stated that authorities do not know if there are witnesses to Robinson's death. If anyone witnessed it, or if they have any information about Robinson's cause of death, Farber said they should contact the Oregon State Police.
