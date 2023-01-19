PENDLETON — An Oregon State Police trooper thwarted a kidnapping attempt Sunday, Jan. 15, in Arlington.
OSP Lt. Karl Farber of the Pendleton command said an Ohio woman’s husband told state police he was worried because her cellphone was pinging in the Boardman area, yet she was supposed to be on the road in Washington state.
OSP reported the woman, 27, told her husband she picked up a male hitchhiker whom she was taking to Richland, Washington. Her husband said he grew more concerned when, after picking up the hitchhiker, phone calls from her sounded suspicious.
OSP officers determined through text messages and phone calls the woman might be being held against her will, according to OSP's daily log.
A Umatilla-based OSP trooper tracked the woman’s car to a gas station in Arlington following a dispatch call at 9:53 a.m. He detained the hitchhiker, who claimed the woman had agreed to drive him to California.
The woman said the hitchhiker became irate when she asked him to get out of her Fiat 500L. His words and conduct made her fear for her life.
The trooper took Frederick Patrick Ball, 27, of Seattle, into custody on preliminary charges of second-degree kidnapping, felony coercion and misdemeanor menacing.
OSP booked Ball into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendletion, where he remains as of Jan. 19 in lieu of $500,000 bail.
