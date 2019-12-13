HERMISTON — The programmatic agreement to protect historical assets at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot will be up for public comment in “very short order,” according to Columbia Development Authority director Greg Smith.
Getting the U.S. Army to sign off on the agreement is the final hurdle for the depot to transfer from the Army to local control. Smith told the CDA board on Thursday that the 30-day comment period should begin in roughly two weeks.
Some Oregon Trail advocates have already expressed disapproval. Wendell Baskins of the Oregon Historic Trails Advisory Council said he and other advocates sent the Army an alternate proposal for consideration, which would preserve a much larger portion of the Oregon Trail ruts running through land the CDA has slated for industrial development.
“I’m presenting a minority report,” he told the board.
The CDA — a partnership of several local governments — negotiated for months with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to come up with the official programmatic agreement submitted to the Army. The agreement to protect or mitigate culturally significant sites must be signed by the Army, the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
The CDA’s plan is to preserve the branch of the Oregon Trail that runs through the northern part of the depot as part of the wildlife preserve that will be run by the tribes. For the fork on the southern side, a 200-yard section would be preserved and a parking lot, picnic area, restrooms and educational kiosks would be added to encourage the public to visit and learn about the trail.
Baskins said the Oregon Historic Trails Advisory Council’s proposal would be to place kiosks on a small section in a different area of the depot, and then to preserve just shy of a mile of the southern trail.
“We ask that you do not expend money on parking lots, restrooms or a picnic area,” he said. “Protect it by covenant and simply let it be.”
He said there could be an option to bring school children out on scheduled field trips, but not allowing general public access would help with security issues with the trail being so close to National Guard facilities.
Don Russell, chair of the CDA board, said he hasn’t been able to see any visible signs of the trail when he has gone out and looked at it. He questioned why it was so important to save so much of the trail that settlers of European decent walked on, when there probably wasn’t a single portion of the depot that hadn’t been crossed by ancestors of area tribes.
“What makes this piece of history more valuable?” he said.
Board member Kim Puzey said regardless of his personal opinions on trail preservation, Congress has mandated that if the land is transferred from the Army to local control, the CDA must use that land for economic development.
Smith said the CDA had gone “above and beyond” what was expected in planning to preserve as much of the trail ruts as it plans to.
Baskins said he understood the importance of the jobs that major industrial development on the site would bring, but he felt “honor bound” to do what he could to persuade the Army to require more preservation, and to require a binding covenant that would apply to any future owners of the land as well.
During Thursday’s 2-1/2-hour meeting, board members also discussed a variety of other topics in preparation for receiving the depot land after a programmatic agreement is approved. An engineer from Anderson Perry & Associates presented possible road configurations along the industrial part of the depot, which could be paid for using the $9 million the CDA has been given by the Legislature using funds from the 2017 transportation package.
The money is only available for transportation uses, however. Smith reminded the board that they will need to find alternative sources of funding for water, sewer and electricity installed under the new roads.
He said they also need to have further discussions on how to develop the water rights and wells that will transfer to the CDA along with the property.
J.R. Cook, of Northeast Oregon Water Association, said he was glad to hear Smith acknowledge the issue was “complicated.” Area farmers didn’t want to stand in the way of the transfer of the depot, he said, but they were concerned about what pulling more groundwater out of the aquifers would do to the depot’s neighbors.
“I do get concerned about paper rights, and people thinking that paper rights mean the water’s there,” he said.
When the CDA receives the depot it will also inherit a large cache of equipment, from tools to construction vehicles.
Smith said unfortunately the Army has just let the vehicles sit for years, so he is not sure how usable they would be, but noted that Umatilla County Fire District 1 had asked for a backhoe, forklift and flatbed trailer for training purposes. The Port of Morrow is also interested in a large generator in exchange for in-kind services to the CDA. And other equipment could possibly be used to set up a career technical education center for area students.
Board member Bill Elfering said he would like a professional to appraise the vehicles and generators before the CDA considers making any deals to give them away — something other board members agreed with and Smith said he would do.
The board wrapped up its meeting with an executive session to discuss real estate negotiations, after which they approved a motion directing Smith to work with the CTUIR and Innergex Renewable Energy on a potential agreement related to the depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.