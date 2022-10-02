 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Oregon Tribal Student Grant helps Native American students afford college — and stick with it

  • 0
Tribal student 1.jpg

Megan Van Pelt leans on her dorm room bed while going through her dentalium shell collection which she uses for beading projects. Van Pelt says dentalium is meaningful to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

 Meerah Powell/Oregon Public Broadcasting

SALEM — Megan Van Pelt just finished resident assistant training at the University of Oregon. She's settling into her dorm room at UO's Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall and preparing for the start of the fall term.

Van Pelt is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Tribal student 2.jpg

Megan Van Pelt holds one of her latest beading projects — an old University of Oregon hat. Van Pelt took up beading as one way to connect with her Native American heritage.
Tribal student 3.jpg

Megan Van Pelt stands in her dorm room in the University of Oregon's Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall. Van Pelt is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a resident assistant for students who are part of UO's Native American and Indigenous Studies program living in the dorm.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred