ODFW Graph 1

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife uses the application and issuance of salvage permits as a way to monitor the frequency of wildlife and vehicle collisions across Oregon. October and November represent the peak months for collisions, reflected in the amount of salvage permits issued during those months.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Graphic

SALEM — Oregon reported October and November are peak months for vehicle collisions with big game, and that means also means the possibly of more wildlife salvage.

State fish and wildlife and the department of transportation in a report Monday, Oct. 17, reported more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk occur every year in Oregon, though the actual number is likely higher, as many collisions go unreported.

