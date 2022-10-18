SALEM — Oregon reported October and November are peak months for vehicle collisions with big game, and that means also means the possibly of more wildlife salvage.
State fish and wildlife and the department of transportation in a report Monday, Oct. 17, reported more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk occur every year in Oregon, though the actual number is likely higher, as many collisions go unreported.
Senate Bill 372, which passed in 2017, made wildlife salvage legal in Oregon, a step that has not only helped the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife track the amount of collisions across the state but has assisted in the monitoring of wildlife populations for chronic wasting disease.
"You can salvage a deer or elk, except certain species that are endangered. You consume the meat at your own risk, you have to bring the antlers and the head to ODFW to get a sample for chronic wasting disease," Michelle Dennehy, communications coordinator at ODFW explained, emphasizing the importance of applying for wildlife salvage permits and the required carcass testing that comes with it.
Chronic wasting disease has yet to be documented within Oregon state lines, but has been found just 30 miles from the border in Idaho.
"We’re pleased to see that animals aren’t being wasted. Road-killed animals are particularly important to sample because they provide us a more broad sample than hunted deer or elk," Dennehy said. "One of the symptoms of chronic wasting disease is loss of balance, if you don’t have good balance you can’t get away from a vehicle so this is a population that has a higher likelihood of possibly being infected."
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal transmissible prion disease which affects cervid populations like deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose. Dennehy explained that although no cases have been documented in Oregon, ODFW remains vigilant and leverages tools like mandatory testing of wildlife salvage to full advantage for defending Oregon cervid populations from the disease.
"The key thing about chronic wasting disease is animals can be sick but don’t show symptoms for a couple years," Dennehy said. "If we find it quickly we have the best chance of containing it. We also ask hunters, we recommend they call an office and we can get a sample."
In order to further mitigate the risks of vehicle and wildlife collisions, ODOT has constructed wildlife passages which have been determined to reduce the potential of vehicle and wildlife collisions by up to 90%.
"Wildlife passing structures are a bridge, in our case, all of ours are under-crossings. The highway goes above, animals go underneath the highway," Cidney Bowman, wildlife passage coordinator at ODOT explained. "Most are bridges, but there is a culvert that we built on the coast. They work best if combined with wildlife fencing which funnels animals to the crossing, and prevents them from entering the highway."
The construction of wildlife passages is expensive, Bowman said, adding that it was often better to bundle the construction of new passages in with bigger infrastructure projects. ODOT is conscious of environmental impact concerns with the construction of wildlife passages and maintains maintenance and clean-up agreements to ensure wildlife passages do not negatively impact surrounding environments.
"A lot of these are on the highway, it’s not too big of a footprint because of the highway. The fencing should presumably be in place for 70 years, and we have agreements to help maintain that," Bowman said.
