Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, for the official opening of the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, Lexington. Along with Brown, at her left, is NextEra Vice President of Development and Origination Jim Shandalov, from her right, Morrow County Commissioner Don Russell and behind them is Portland General Electric Vice President of Strategy, Regulation and Energy Supply Brett Sims.
LEXINGTON — The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington is officially open.
Portland General Electric held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28, to commission Wheatridge, a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind facility in the United States that combines wind, solar and batteries to produce enough renewable energy to power approximately 100,000 homes.
Wheatridge is a partnership between PGE and NextEra Energy Resources.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown attended the ceremony along with PGE Vice President of Strategy, Regulation and Energy Supply Brett Sims, NextEra Vice President of Development and Origination Jim Shandalov, NextEra Director of Business Development David Lawlor and Morrow County Commissioner Don Russell.
Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility also is Oregon's largest solar farm and also Oregon's largest energy storage facility.
The East Oregonian will update this story with more information.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
