Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, for the official opening of the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, Lexington. Along with Brown, at her left, is NextEra Vice President of Development and Origination Jim Shandalov, from her right, Morrow County Commissioner Don Russell and behind them is Portland General Electric Vice President of Strategy, Regulation and Energy Supply Brett Sims. 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

LEXINGTON — The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington is officially open.

Portland General Electric held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28, to commission Wheatridge, a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind facility in the United States that combines wind, solar and batteries to produce enough renewable energy to power approximately 100,000 homes.

