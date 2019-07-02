PENDLETON — In anticipation of the Fourth of July fireworks show, organizers are taking some precautions.
As it has in past years, the fireworks will be launched from an empty lot west of Walmart.
To keep people a safe distance, Jerry Imsland of the Pendleton Rotary Club said organizers will be clearing people from the property and police will be closing Southwest Court Avenue from Oxford Suites to the overpass at 9 p.m.
Imsland said the fireworks show will start at 10 p.m., and run for 30-40 minutes. Court will reopen after the fireworks conclude.
