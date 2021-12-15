PENDLETON — Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis knew about six weeks ago the Bucks were destined to drop from 5A to 4A and join the Greater Oregon League.
The executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association made that final Monday, Dec. 13, when it approved the last recommendation of the Classification and Redistricting Committee. The decision will bring changes to several leagues throughout the state starting with the 2022 fall season.
“I think everyone is excited and ready to make the move,” Somnis said. “We have been very competitive at the 5A level. The reality of it is, with Hermiston going to the WIAA, and Hood River going to 5A and to the Northwest Oregon Conference, if we stayed, we would be in the Bend league. It will be a seamless fit.”
Pendleton will join GOL teams La Grande, Baker City and Ontario. McLoughlin is moving down to the 3A Eastern Oregon League.
La Grande and Baker are ecstatic that Pendleton is joining their league.
“We are very pleased to have Pendleton in our league,” La Grande AD Darren Goodman said. “It will help strengthen our league. Everyone will have to raise their game, for sure.”
“The GOL will definitely be more competitive now,” Baker AD Buell Gonzales added. “The issue with the scheduling is still there with just four teams. Losing Mac-Hi and gaining Pendleton, our league is more competitive and balanced. We didn’t want to lose La Grande. This worked out the best for everyone involved.”
Pendleton is one of a handful of local teams the redistricting affects.
In addition to Mac-Hi moving to 3A, Irrigon will drop down to the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, and Pilot Rock will drop to the 1A Old Oregon League with Griswold and Nixyaawii.
The Mac-Hi, Irrigon and Pilot Rock moves benefit the schools, which have recently seen enrollment drop.
Schools at the 3A level will have an enrollment of 146 to 310 in grades 9-11, while 2A is 75 to 145, and 1A is under 74 students.
At the 4A level, enrollment is 311 to 607. Pendleton will be one of the largest schools in the division with 588 — larger than any school in the Greater Oregon League by more than 100 students. Only St. Helens and Crook County are larger.
While travel will be reduced for Pendleton, the hunt for nonleague games begins now.
The GOL athletic directors will meet in Baker City on Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss standard operating procedures, schedules and the like.
“We are hitting the ground running,” Somnis said. “For us, it has been a long, long time since we have been connected to these schools. In 5A and 6A we have scheduling meetings. It’s a collaborative effort. I’m not sure how it is in 4A. Being at a small school before, it was a free-for-all. In the past, we haven’t played 3A schools. It’s a different world we are stepping into.”
Goodman and Gonzales know the challenges of scheduling nonleague games, which can be upward of 14 games or more for basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball.
“We have to work hard for those games,” Goodman said. “If you have teams that are good, it’s easier to get those games. Sometimes people don’t want to travel that far. Some are good about hosting a game and coming here the next time. It can be challenging.”
Gonzales said Pendleton could help open up avenues for new nonleague opponents.
“If they can open us up to some new travel destinations, that would be great,” he said.
Adding Pendleton to the GOL has benefits, according to Goodman.
“You want your teams to be prepared to go into the playoffs,” Goodman said. “You want to challenge them so they will be ready. We have always had a little rivalry with Pendleton. Instead of friendly rivalries, now they mean something.”
Gonzales said he likes that Pendleton can offer junior varsity and freshman teams to play, and they have swimming, which adds another team to their league.
“On the competitive level, we match up well,” he said. “It will be good for the region. They were very competitive in baseball and softball, and they are a good 5A football team. I think they will continue to dominate at that. Baker is going to have to step up their game.”
