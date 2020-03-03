PENDLETON — As Umatilla County and the state of Oregon respond to presumptive cases of the coronavirus, the Oregon School Activities Association is moving forward as planned with the 2A State High School Basketball Championships, which are slated to take place at the Pendleton Convention Center on March 5-7.
“At this point, we haven’t had conversations about modifying or canceling the event,” said OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber. “If things change and we need to make accommodations, we’ll be in contact with state health authorities and our schools and do so.”
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Monday morning that an adult Oregon resident from Umatilla County was the state’s third presumptive positive case of COVID-19, which had been confirmed in over 40 people across 12 total U.S. states and killed six people in the state of Washington as of Monday afternoon.
At this time, OHA isn’t recommending the cancellation of the tournament, or any other public events in the area.
“While canceling events or closing schools are tools that can help us control this, these aren’t tools that OHA or local public health partners are using widely at this time,” said Dean Sidelinger, an Oregon state health officer. “We are really assessing situation by situation, what is the risk in the particular setting and making those recommendations based on those risks.”
This year’s tournament will feature eight girls and eight boys teams representing 14 schools that will be traveling from the state’s southern coasts and the Portland area out east, while Union High School’s girls team is the region’s sole representative and enters as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
For now, Superintendent Carter Wells said the school is monitoring the situation in Umatilla County as it develops.
“We’re going to know much more come Wednesday of what is going on over there. Right now, it’s a little too early about how much that’s going to be impacted other than we’re going to have preventative measures in place for our kids going over the hill,” he said. “We’re going to make sure they are sanitizing hands, or maybe sanitizing the basketball after a shootaround.”
Weber said the OSAA is also monitoring the situation and communicating with OHA on what precautions to take for this week’s 2A tournament, along with the other five classifications that will come together at various sites around the state to compete over the next weeks.
Many of those precautions include trying to deter those who may be contagious from attending, stocking up on sanitation supplies and conducting comprehensive venue cleanings before, during and after the events.
While school officials have reached out to the OSAA looking for more details and information on how its responding to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Weber said nobody has yet to say they wouldn’t be attending due to the concerns.
“Everybody is sort of in the same boat right now,” he said. “I think everyone has a heightened concern, as do we.”
Weber said weather has forced the OSAA to make accommodations and adjustments at its championship events in the past, but the spread of the H1N1 virus in 2009 was the only time they’ve had to deal with a health concern like this.
Though the classifications they’ve composed have changed and evolved over the years, small schools in Oregon have been competing for state basketball championships in Pendleton without fail since 1964.
According to the OSAA archives, the event was first held at the Pendleton Armory in 1958 before permanently settling in the city and site in 1964. In 1991, the armory became the convention center, and year after year, the tournament has brought some of the state’s best to Eastern Oregon and embedded itself as one of the area’s biggest annual attractions.
“It’s the second biggest event of the year,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said. “It’s second only to Round-Up. It’s a huge deal.”
According to Pat Beard, who has served as manager of the Pendleton Convention Center since 2017, each year the event draws about 12,000 attendees and provides a boom of $3 million for the local economy by filling up motels, restaurants and shops throughout the the three-day tournament.
Beyond the monetary value the tournament generates, Beard said the event is widely supported by the community, with local businesses chipping in as sponsors and attendees showing up without a team to root seemingly always leaving with an adopted fandom.
“I love to see the way the Pendleton community embraces it,” Beard said. “It’s the first big event that really pulls us out of the winter.”
On Monday, a crew of 10 inmates from Two Rivers Correctional Institute assembled at the state tournament court at the convention center, covering its usual flooring with some special hardwood. The court once belonged to and was purchased from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and now it’s lain down each March for the three days of action to decide the state’s best boys and girls basketball teams at the 2A level.
“At least for the 2A players, they get to play for a state title on an NBA court,” Beard said. “My goal is to make this a special experience for them. Especially coming from a small town, you want it to feel cool to play here.”
Though he’s hoping concerns and risk of the coronavirus won’t strip any of this year’s teams from that experience, Beard said he’s purchasing more hand sanitizer and other sanitation supplies to have on hand just in case.
“There’s always a little bit of concern,” he said. “As a whole, I think every community is wrapping their heads around coronavirus right now.”
