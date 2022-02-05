PENDLETON — Oregon State Police arrested a Utah man east of Pendleton after officers pursued him on Interstate 84.
OSP in a press release Friday, Feb. 4, reported troopers spotted Daniel Etherington, 46, of Clinton, Utah, driving near milepost 250 on I-84 in Union County. Authorities in the Salt Lake City area wanted Etherington on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Police tried to stop Etherington going westbound near milepost 250, according to the press release, but ended their pursuit when he wouldn’t yield. Police set a spike strip near milepost 218 east of Pendleton, but authorities allege Etherington drove around it and then turned around and started driving the wrong way in the westbound lane.
OSP reported Etherington then hit a police vehicle and proceeded to drive off the freeeway and into the open fields. Etherington eventually crashed into a ditch, and state police with the help of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, contained Etherington.
Police transported Etherington to the hospital for treatment and then booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on charges felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief and hit-and-run in addition to the charges from Utah.
