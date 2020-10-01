HEPPNER — Another cow was found dead in a disturbing condition in Eastern Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and is being investigated by the Oregon State Police.
According to media logs from the Oregon State Police, a trooper responded to the report of a dead cow found in Heppner at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 29 and contacted a detective with the agency.
“Landowner reported finding a beef cow, deceased, with part of face and tongue removed,” the Oregon State Police log stated. “No other signs of trauma to the animal.”
Police said an investigation is underway and samples have been taken for possibile analysis from the cow. Police are also investigating a similar report from a rancher outside of Ukiah on Sept. 12 who found one of his cows dead and apparently mutilated with its tongue and sex organs cleanly removed and no other signs of trauma.
“It’s a very new investigation and we don’t have any more details to release at this time,” said Lt. Karl Farber with the Oregon State Police in Pendleton.
Thousands of dead cattle have been found dead under similarly mysterious circumstances dating back to the 1960s. That includes at least a handful that have been reported to authorities in Eastern Oregon in just the past year, such as a cow reportedly mutilated in found in Fossil in Wheeler Counter this July.
Those with information or who come across anything similar are encouraged to call the nonemergency line for the Pendleton office of the Oregon State Police at 541-278-4090.
