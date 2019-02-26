Monday evening brought a pair of wrecks on Interstate 84 during wintry driving conditions.
According to Oregon State Police, Damon Reardon, 51, was driving westbound during icy conditions on a straight stretch of highway near Milepost 207 around 7:23 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the median, where the car rolled over.
Pendleton Fire Chief Paul Berardi said the Pendleton Fire Department extricated Reardon and two passengers and transported them to St. Anthony Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.
The other crash occurred only a couple of hours earlier at Milepost 165 near Boardman.
Amanda Renee Reeves, 30, of Irrigon, told Oregon State Police that she was trying to take the westbound offramp at Exit 265 when a “dark-colored Honda” cut her off, causing her vehicle to go off the shoulder and roll over.
The Honda and its driver left the scene and weren’t identified.
Reeves was uninjured.
