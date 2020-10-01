HEPPNER — Oregon State Police determined a dead cow reportedly found Tuesday, Sept. 29, with its face and tongue removed on a property in Heppner was killed by a bow and arrow.
Sgt. Lisa Sayer with the Oregon State Police’s Department of Fish and Wildlife division said authorities are continuing to investigate the reported mutilation of a cow outside of Ukiah earlier in September, but they currently have no leads or additional details to report.
“It’s been going on for years,” she said. “It’s been a slow process.”
Samples of meat were taken from the cow found outside of Ukiah, but Sayer said analysis of those samples haven’t been completed yet.
Thousands of dead cattle have been found dead under similarly mysterious circumstances dating back to the 1960s. That includes at least a handful that have been reported to authorities in Eastern Oregon in just the past year, such as a cow reportedly mutilated and found in Fossil in Wheeler Counter this July.
Sayer said a trooper with Oregon State Police is working along with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on a task force dedicated to investigating reports of mutilated cattle.
“It’s just really bizarre and there’s really little to go on,” Sayer said.
Those with information or who come across anything similar are encouraged to call the nonemergency line for the Pendleton office of the Oregon State Police at 541-278-4090.
