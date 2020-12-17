HEPPNER — The Oregon State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, officials said in a press release.
Police are currently looking for David Bowles as a person of interest. His location is unknown and he was last seen driving a brown Chevy Impala with an Oregon license plate URG552. Bowles, 43, is a 5-foot-6, 180 pound white male with graying hair and blue eyes. Bowles should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police are urging residents to not confront him but to call 911 or OSP Dispatch at 800-442-2068 and reference OSP case No. SP200348879.
The Morrow County Commutations Center received reports of a shot fired in Heppner shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.
When Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old female with a serious injury. She was transported to an area hospital before being LifeFlighted to OHSU in critical condition.
OSP was asked by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Officer to take over the investigation.
