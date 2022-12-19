HERMISTON — As she stood at her booth at a recent bazaar, Cheri Fiedler talked about the love she has for her new town, Hermiston. She was at the Hermiston Christian School Christmas Market on Dec. 3 to sell some of her handmade goods, and she had a big grin.
Fiedler took up residence in Hermiston, moving from Mount Vernon, Washington, with her husband.
“It’s were we lived our whole lives,” Fielder said of her old town.
She lived in Mount Vernon for more than 60 years, she said. Hermiston, however, seemed like it would be a good place to start anew. She and her husband started to build a new house, and she moved into it eight months ago.
She said she enjoys Hermiston because of the other residents.
“The people are so nice,” she said.
According to Fiedler, Hermiston resembles Mount Vernon as Mount Vernon used to be decades ago, before its population grew.
Small towns appeal to Fiedler, she said. Mount Vernon has more than 35,000 residents. Hermiston has around 20,000 people. This being the case, she said, Hermiston is a nice fit for her.
Fiedler said, since arriving in Hermiston, she has done a lot of barbecuing and other activities in and around her house.
“We haven’t gotten out too much,” she said.
Because of her COVID-19 concerns, she didn’t explore the town as much as she would have otherwise, she said.
Still, according to Fiedler, she has gotten out a little. And in venturing out, she has made at least a couple favorite local places. She said she likes Nookie’s Restaurant & Brewery. Also, she said, she enjoys OMG! Burgers & Brew.
These are good places, she said. She added she enjoys their food but admitted she has not dined in either place as much as she would’ve liked.
Now, things are likely to change. She stated she has visited her favorite Hermiston restaurants more and more. With COVID-19 being a smaller worry, she said she plans on “branching out” to dine at other eateries.
Fiedler’s favorite locations are not limited to restaurants, however, as she said she likes local parks, too.
“Riverfront Park is very nice,” she said. “The trails for walking the dog are wonderful. I really enjoy it.”
In addition, she said she is very fond of the Harkenrider Senior Center in Hermiston. According to Fiedler, she has made friends there.
“I went to the senior center, to a crafting group,” she said. “I made 20 immediate friends.”
These new friends, Fiedler said, are women of different ages, who have lived in Hermiston their entire lives. They have been extremely welcoming and friendly, she added, and they have “really opened up” to her.
“I’ve also made a best friend, who just moved here,” she said. “She’s new to Hermiston, and we bonded right away.”
Her new best friend’s Jerrianne Sause. Fiedler said she has a lot in common with Sause, and she hopes they can spend more time together.
Fiedler’s goals, while in Hermiston, include finding more restaurants and discovering thrift shops, she said. Also, she expressed a desire to meet more people, get involved in different groups and take part in her community.
One thing, however, she said she is not planning on making any New Year’s resolutions.
“No, I don’t make those,” she said. “I never have.”
