Katy Branham poses for a photo Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from her desk at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. She is the new warning coordination meteorologist at the office near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
PENDLETON — Warning coordination meteorologist Katy Branham joined the management team at the National Weather Service's Pendleton office in November.
"So far Pendleton has been great," Branham said. "It's wonderful. The Pacific Northwest has been home for 18 years. I don't plan on leaving."
Her role involves ensuring the NWS meets the needs and expectations of its partners and its customer base.
"We're striving to be better," she said. "We do a lot of work with emergency medical personnel, surface transportation, media, (Department of Environmental Quality) air quality for smoke. We also support assorted other groups, such as school districts, any city, government or anyone else who needs information."
Branham is married, with two daughters. She transferred from the Boise NWS office, where she was a lead forecaster. There she managed several programs and mentored up and coming meteorologists.
"I helped to spearhead an initiative to collaborate with a neighboring forecast office to conduct bi-weekly weather briefings for surface transportation partners through the winter months," she said on LinkedIn. "This work earned me and the workgroup the Larry R. Johnson Award from the National Weather Association in 2020, along with numerous local office awards and accolades."
Branham also took charge of the Belongingness, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity team at Boise. She became involved with a Leveraging Abilities, Needs, Talents, Energies and Resources Network opportunity in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration West Group of line offices. She formed a LANTERN collaboration group and evaluated an inaugural award for BIDE efforts within the NOAA West geographic area.
Before Boise, Branham worked for the Weather Servuce in the Riverton, Wyoming.
She earned bachelor's degrees in meteorology and computer science from Ohio University and a master's degree in meteorology from the South Dakota School of Mines.
"I've been traveling west since college," she said.
