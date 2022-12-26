katy_branham_001.jpg
Buy Now

Katy Branham poses for a photo Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from her desk at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. She is the new warning coordination meteorologist at the office near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Warning coordination meteorologist Katy Branham joined the management team at the National Weather Service's Pendleton office in November.

"So far Pendleton has been great," Branham said. "It's wonderful. The Pacific Northwest has been home for 18 years. I don't plan on leaving."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.