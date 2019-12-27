HERMISTON — Orthopedic surgeon James Whittum studied medicine in Ohio, completed his residency in Chicago and worked at hospitals in New England, but when he decided to look for new employment this year he turned his attention west.
“I was looking for an area that was growing, that was a little more economically vibrant, but still a smaller, more rural community,” he said.
Whittum joined Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston as an orthopedic surgeon this year after moving to Echo in September with his wife Rita. The couple has two young adult children who did not come with them.
For Whittum, Good Shepherd offered what he describes as an impressive staff, physical facilities and equipment for a hospital of its size.
“The people I am working with are top-notch for a small community hospital,” he said. “The quality amazes me.”
He chose orthopedics in medical school after initially planning to be a primary care provider. As he got a peek inside the life of a physician, he realized that he often got frustrated with people who expected a doctor to fix them but wouldn’t follow the doctor’s instructions.
“It’s my job as a physician to help you as a patient, but you as a patient have to help as well,” he said. “(In primary care settings) I say, ‘Mrs. Smith, you have high blood pressure, you need to take this medicine,’ and Mrs. Smith says she doesn’t like that medicine.”
Fixing broken bones, injured tendons and other orthopedic specialities tends to be “more concrete,” Whittum said. He looks at X-rays, notes where things don’t line up correctly, and takes action.
“It’s more hands on,” he said.
Whittum has more than 25 years of experience in the field. He said in medical school he was told that every five years what he learned would become outdated and he’s found that to be true.
“It’s an evolving field, and I embrace that,” he said. “Change is good.”
That change goes beyond just using different procedures. Twenty-five years ago, it wasn’t common for patients to come in with ideas for treatment from the internet. While Google can be informative, Whittum said, there is also a lot of misinformation and claims that don’t match the available data.
Whittum said he has enjoyed getting to know his patients, his neighbors and others in the area. The demographics here are younger and more heavily Latino than other places he has worked, and it seems like “everyone is a transplant” from another city. He said this side of the country seems to be friendlier than the places he has lived on the East Coast.
“Everyone is certainly approachable,” he said. “People are excited to meet you.”
