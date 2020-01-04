PENDLETON — In June 2019, the Salvation Army Pendleton Corps welcomed a pair of new directors, and Umatilla County welcomed a pair of new neighbors.
Maj. DeWayne Halstad and Maj. Toni Halstad were transferred to Pendleton to manage day-to-day operations at the Salvation Army after the closure of their previous post in Richland, Washington.
The pair, who have been with the Salvation Army for several decades, have bounced around the Pacific Northwest in recent years, including placements in La Grande, Butte, Montana, and Richland, Washington.
“We’ve always been fortunate with our placements,” said DeWayne Halstad.
DeWayne Halstad first joined the Salvation Army in Sunnyvale, California, in 1977 when he was 16 years old. From there, he worked throughout California until the couple met in the early 1980s shortly after Toni joined the Salvation Army. The pair got married in 1983 in Sunnyvale and have worked together since.
“There’s nothing I’d rather do,” said DeWayne Halstad of working with his wife. “We make a really good team.”
In 1989, the Halstads attended the Salvation Army College for Officer Training at Crestmont in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where they were commissioned as lieutenants. Shortly after being commissioned, the Halstads moved to Boise, Idaho, where they served as youth pastors before moving to La Grande, the beginning of their experience in Eastern Oregon.
“We really enjoy working together and we equal each other out very well,” said Toni Halstad. “Where I may be weaker, he is strong, and where he is weaker, I am strong.”
After more than two decades of service to the Salvation Army, DeWayne Halstad stepped away from the organization in 2004 to take a job at Nike working security with his eldest son — a move that he is thankful for to this day.
In 2008, the Halstads lost their eldest son to a sneaker wave in Newport. DeWayne Halstad said the loss made it harder to go back to work and left him feeling lost. When the pair got a call from the Salvation Army to serve in Centralia, Washington, several months later, they took the opportunity.
“It’s a calling,” said Dewayne Halstad. “God calls us to do his ministries. He can make good of all.”
While the Halstads continue to mourn the loss of their son, DeWayne Halstad has said the experience helped open his eyes to the opportunity of helping other families who may have lost children.
After serving in Centralia for several years, the couple relocated to Richland, Washington, where they managed the Salvation Army until it was absorbed into the Tri-Cities program in early 2019.
Despite the smaller size of the Salvation Army Pendleton Corps compared to the Richland organization, the Halstads said they are readjusting to the town and looking forward to learning more about the community.
“We have a really strong advisory board here,” said Toni Halstad. “They’re a tremendous help and they’re willing to do whatever needs to be done.”
Although day-to-day operations at the Salvation Army are similar, the Pendleton Corps has a store that helps to fund operations, something that Richland did not have.
“The store operations really help keep us going,” said DeWayne Halstad.
As for Pendleton itself, the couple said they are enjoying the adventure of the new town and looking forward to exploring the area and all it has to offer. While the Halstads were in Pendleton for Round-Up, they were operating a parking fundraiser and unable to attend the event, something they hope to do in the years to come.
“We’re happy to be here,” said Toni Halstad. “We look forward to becoming more involved in the community and learning how we can help better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.