PENDLETON — Jon Bullard’s resume reads like a mash-up of several different career paths — after-school aide, commercial fisherman, youth sports director, blueberry farm manager.
It’s been a winding road to Eastern Oregon, but Bullard maintains that his current role as the recreation supervisor for the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department is the right fit he’s been looking for.
Bullard’s office is at the Pendleton Recreation Center, overlooking the historic Helen McCune Gymnasium, where students from the Homestead Youth Lodge are playing basketball as a part of their PE period.
“I was joking when I moved here, I called my dad and I was like, ‘Dad, you gotta see this gym, it’s an old, great gym,’” he said, the thud, thud, thud of basketball striking hardwood soundtracking the first parts of his story. “I was like, ‘I keep waiting for Gene Hackman to walk out like in “Hoosiers.’”
Bullard, 36, was a Navy kid growing up, and after spending parts of his youth in Virginia and Florida, his family settled in Mt. Vernon, Washington, about an hour north of Seattle.
Bullard’s professional career started off inconspicuously — a teen working at McDonald’s, trying to save money for a car.
But it didn’t take long to get involved in parks and rec. A friend approached him one day and told him he should apply for a job with the local parks and recreation department as soon as he turned 16.
On his 16th birthday, he interviewed for a job as an after-school aide, a job he would hold for three years.
He described the initial years after high school as limbo. He tried community college, but that didn’t stick. Neither did a stint as a brick carrier for a masonry company.
“It was amazing in the sense of like, (I was in) the best shape of my life, but it just wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he said.
He was doing a second stint at community college when he took a trip to Central Washington University in Ellensburg to visit a friend.
He ran into a former classmate on campus who told him about the university’s recreation program, and after meeting with the department chair, he was sold.
Bullard enrolled at CWU and settled into a pattern: learning the ins and outs of recreation during the school year while spending the summers on a commercial fishing boat in Alaska.
Bullard got connected to Alaska through a friend from back home who needed assistance on his family’s fishing boat. Although the pay varied depending on fish prices, Bullard said the natural beauty of the Last Frontier and the simplicity of a fisherman’s life meant he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
Back at school, Bullard completed an internship with the city’s teen center and a term with AmeriCorps, putting him in good position for work after graduation.
The only issue was that he graduated in 2008, just as the recession threw the job market into the cellar.
Rather than trying to hunt for a job in a down market, he and his friends tried to wring out one more year free of responsibility by moving to Bellingham and skiing as much as possible.
But due to a lack of snow, Mt. Baker only opened for six days that year. Reality eventually settled in.
“It was a very short-lived ski bum life,” he said.
Bullard took a youth sports director position with the Bellingham YMCA, and he soon found his footing in recreation again.
His boss called their workplace “the Department of Fun,” a concept that stuck with him the three years at the job and beyond.
He loved working at the YMCA, but there was no room to grow professionally, so he moved on.
He spent the next few years coordinating youth sports in big cities, first at the University of Denver, then at the Seattle YMCA.
But neither were the kind of professional fits he wanted, so he took the next logical step: moving back home to Mt. Vernon and working at a blueberry farm.
The farm belonged to a friend who needed help in the office, and beyond affording him an opportunity to come back home, he got to drive a tractor.
But it wasn’t long before he decided he wanted to do something else.
“I realized that after being in an office setting for a year, I definitely wanted to get back into the rec room,” he said. “That’s where I belong. That’s what I’m good at.”
He became the youth coordinator for Lynnwood, Washington, in 2017, commuting an hour and a half from Mt. Vernon each day.
He was continuing to track the job market when the Pendleton recreation supervisor position opened up.
“I didn’t know anything about Pendleton, besides going to (hotels) and stopping to get fuel,” he said. “I never even came into town.”
He called up a former mentor who worked for La Grande Parks and Recreation, who told him that Pendleton was a nice town with a good recreation program.
Bullard eventually applied for the job and advanced past a video chat interview, but the prospect of moving to Pendleton didn’t become real until he left city hall after the in-person interview.
The night before, Bullard had stopped by Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub and had gotten good vibes from the locals.
“I did not have a sour conversation that night,” he said. “I ended up meeting one of my close friends in Pendleton that night. Everyone was just super nice.”
Bullard took the job when it was offered, and by June, he and his dog had moved to town.
There’s many things Bullard likes about Pendleton: its proximity to outdoor activities, the local art and music scene, the relatively short commute to work.
“It’s super neat to have a 3-minute drive to work,” he said. “I literally gained two days a month of my life back by moving here.”
But the big takeaway for Bullard is that he may have finally found the right fit professionally.
He said everyone in his department is passionate about parks and recreation as a public service, and he’s 100% bought in.
“I don’t want to say this is a dream come true, but this is a dream come true,” he said.
